Harvey's launches the first ever Pickle Pickle Poutine inspired by popular TikTok menu hack

VAUGHAN, ON, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Harvey's is adding a new menu item and it's kind of a big dill! Launching today until January 1, the brand is combining two of its iconic faves to create the first-ever Pickle Pickle Poutine .

"Our Pickle Pickle Poutine is made for pickle lovers," says Adrianne Largo, Vice President of Marketing. "It was inspired by a TikTok menu hack that garnered a lot of attention on our account last year. With almost 3,000 shares and 500,000 views, we knew we were onto something and developed this unique twist on our famous poutine to make it a real menu item."

Made with 100% Canadian Cheese Curds and Canadian Potatoes, the Pickle Pickle Poutine is topped with Harvey’s famous Deep Fried Pickles, diced pickles, and garlic ranch drizzle. (CNW Group/Harvey's)

Made with 100% Canadian Cheese Curds and Canadian Potatoes, the Pickle Pickle Poutine is topped with Harvey's famous Deep Fried Pickles, diced pickles, and garlic ranch drizzle.

For all of the Canadian poutine connoisseurs out there, this limited-time poutine masterpiece is awaiting your tastebuds until January 1. Available at Harvey's locations across the country.

About Harvey's

Harvey's is an iconic Canadian restaurant chain that has been feeding Canadian families since 1959. Serving delicious flame-grilled burgers made with 100% Canadian beef and topped the way you want them, Harvey's has been a staple in Canadian communities for almost 65 years.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, and Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com .

SOURCE Harvey's

For further information: Nicolette Garito, Public Relations Specialist, Recipe Unlimited, [email protected]