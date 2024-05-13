Harvey's launches $3 frozen beverages for the summer in partnership with PepsiCo Beverages Canada

VAUGHAN, ON, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Get ready for the summer – Harvey's has launched $3 summer drinks, including NEW Frozen Brisk® Lemonade, Crush® Cream Soda and Crush® Orange.

Harvey's locations across Canada will be offering hand-spun milkshakes and frozen drinks for $3. This initiative serves as a way to celebrate Canadian summers through refreshing drinks at an affordable price point, as well as invite new guests to try the brand's frozen beverage offerings.

Harvey’s has launched $3 summer drinks, including NEW Frozen Brisk® Lemonade, Crush® Cream Soda and Crush® Orange. (CNW Group/Harvey's) Also available are Harvey's classics like the Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate, Orange Cream and Salted Caramel Milkshakes- hand spun and made with 100% Canadian dairy. (CNW Group/Harvey's)

In the line up are Harvey's classics like the Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate, Orange Cream, and Salted Caramel Milkshakes – hand spun and made with 100% Canadian dairy. The promotion will also include a new, limited edition shake in partnership with the NHL. The Hat Trick Shake blends Chocolate, Vanilla and Strawberry together for a tasty summer treat.

Frozen drinks are also included in the promotion, with support from PepsiCo Beverages Canada. Guests can try the new Frozen Crush® Cream Soda, Frozen Crush® Orange and Frozen Brisk® Lemonade, as well as Harvey's classic Frozen Blue Raspberry.

"Whether you're stopping along the route during your summer road trip, sitting in a park enjoying the heat, or bringing a frozen treat to a pool party, nothing screams summer more than our new frozen drinks," says Michael Nault, Chief Operating Officer, Harvey's. "Our $3 summer drinks promotion gives us the opportunity to raise awareness and excitement for our frozen beverage lineup. We're excited to partner with PepsiCo to bring nostalgic soda flavours to our guests in a way that's refreshing and fun, especially at a time when consumers are shifting to non-alcoholic drinks and crave innovation and variety."

Also new to Harvey's frozen drinks offering – but not included in the $3 Summer Drinks promotion – is the Watermelon Strawberry Frozen Red Bull, using Red Bull Red Edition. This is the fourth partnership with Red Bull on their signature frozen beverage only available at Harvey's. Also included in the Frozen Red Bull line up is Original (Lemonade) and Peach. Each Frozen Red Bull beverage is made with a full can of Red Bull.

About Harvey's

Harvey's is an iconic Canadian restaurant chain that has been feeding Canadian families since 1959. Serving delicious flame-grilled burgers made with 100% Canadian beef and topped the way you want them, Harvey's has been a staple in Canadian communities for almost 65 years.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, and Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

