Harvey's is making celebrating the North... A Beautiful Thing!

Customers can order their free burger by downloading the NEW Harvey's Order-Ahead Mobile App on either iOS or Android platforms. The coupon code "CHAMPS" will be active for two full days on June 14th and June 15th. Customers can use the code to redeem their free Angus, Original, or Veggie Burger, available for Mobile App orders for two days only, and only one burger per customer.

The Harvey's Mobile App allows customers to not only receive special offers like this one, but also to order and pay ahead of pick-up in-restaurant or at drive-thru.

About Harvey's

Harvey's is an iconic Canadian restaurant chain that has been feeding Canadian families since 1959. Serving delicious flame-grilled burgers made with 100% Canadian beef and topped the way you want them, Harvey's has been a staple in Canadian communities for 60 years!

