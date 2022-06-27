Harvey's and Tree Canada to plant up to 50,000 more trees in 2022

A portion of proceeds from all Harvey's orders from June 27 to July 31 will go towards planting trees to help keep Canada a beautiful thing

VAUGHAN, ON, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Starting today through to July 31, 2022 a portion of proceeds from all Harvey's purchases made in-store, online and on the app will qualify to help plant up to 50,000 trees in Canada. Guests can also make an added $1 or $2 donation to their order in store or in the drive-thru, and they can take advantage of the growing late night/extended hours at select Harvey's locations.

This initiative is a continuation of Harvey's long-term partnership with Tree Canada to help plant more trees across the country. Harvey's is doubling their goal from last year where they surpassed their target of planting 25,000 trees in 2021 by 30 per cent.

"Continuing and expanding this partnership with Harvey's means more trees will grow and absorb carbon emissions throughout Canada," said Gregory Hotte, Director of Development, Tree Canada. "We want to thank Harvey's and their customers for their continued support in helping us grow better places to live."

Harvey's target for 2022 is to plant up to 50,000 trees which will offset up to 10,000 tonnes of CO2, enough to compensate for all carbon emissions created from Harvey's drive-thrus for the entire year and all of its paper usage across Canada. As of June 2022, a total of 6,800 tonnes of carbon emissions have been offset to date under this initiative.

Harvey's partnership with Tree Canada is just one of several key initiatives that showcases a commitment to sustainability. Harvey's focus on sustainable packaging has saved an average of 5,000 trees from being cut down and 2 million litres of water per year that would have been used to generate paper. Additionally, Harvey's supports sustainable beef production, and they were a leader in the elimination of 26 million units of plastic straws, 4.5 million units of non-recyclable paper containers, 1.5 million units of styrofoam cups and more since 2019. Since 2020, Harvey's has eliminated 200,000 units of non-recyclable black plastic clamshells by switching to recyclable clamshells made from 100% recycled water bottles.

"As a Canadian brand, helping keep Canada a beautiful thing is a top priority for us at Harvey's," said David Colebrook, President, Harvey's and NYF. "We are excited to continue our partnership with Tree Canada to reach our goal of planting 50,000 this year and 250,000 trees by 2026."

In addition to Harvey's growing list of sustainability initiatives, Harvey's is proud to be serving guests Canadian-sourced quality ingredients for over 60 years. Harvey's Original Burgers are made with 100% Canadian Beef and Angus Burgers are made with 100% Canadian Angus beef that is raised without the use of antibiotics, added hormones or steroids. Other menu items include Harvey's customizable salads made with greenhouse-grown Canadian lettuce and all of Harvey's French Fries are made from Canadian-grown potatoes.

Through this partnership with Tree Canada, Harvey's plans to plant 250,000 trees by 2026 to compensate for an estimated total of 50,000 tonnes of CO2.

For more information on Harvey's sustainability initiatives visit harveys.ca

About Harvey's

Harvey's is an iconic Canadian restaurant chain that has been feeding Canadian families since 1959. Serving delicious flame-grilled burgers made with 100% Canadian beef and topped the way you want them, Harvey's has been a staple in Canadian communities for 60 years.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, Recipe Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchens.

Recipe's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at March 27, 2022, Recipe had 21 brands and 1,251 restaurants, 82% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in several countries including Canada, USA, Saudi Arabia, India and the UAE. Recipe's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

About Tree Canada

Tree Canada is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments, in every province across the country. We help to grow Canada's tree canopy through our programs, research, and engagement efforts and by offering grants to communities and schools. We collaborate with a network of industry experts, academics, and other non-profits to deepen community knowledge and help municipalities plan and sustain local canopy.Together with our partners and sponsors, we have planted more than 84 million trees. TreeCanada.ca

SOURCE Harvey's

