Harvey's 2 for $8 Burger Deal is Here!

VAUGHAN, ON, Jan. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Harvey's is kicking off the new year by bringing back their annual value event for a limited time. Until January 29th, you can get two flame-grilled burgers for eight dollars by visiting any Harvey's location. The offer includes a choice of Original or Veggie burgers built your way with 11 sauces and 14 toppings to choose from.

"Our January value promotion has always been a guest-favourite that's highly anticipated each year. We are thrilled to be offering our flame-grilled burgers at an attractive price point for our guests, especially after the holiday season" said Virginia Doiron, Director of Marketing.

Harvey's is doing their part to source only 100% Canadian beef by partnering with the Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (CRSB). Through this partnership, Harvey's is supporting sustainable practices by sourcing at least 30% of its Original Burger beef from farms and ranches certified to CRSB standards. It's one of the ways that Harvey's is working to Help Keep Canada A Beautiful Thing.

2 Burgers for $8 is available on the Harvey's mobile app, in-restaurant and in the drive-thru.

About Harvey's

Harvey's is an iconic Canadian restaurant chain that has been feeding Canadian families since 1959. Serving delicious flame-grilled burgers made with 100% Canadian beef and topped the way you want them, Harvey's has been a staple in Canadian communities for 60 years.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

