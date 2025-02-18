Harvest Group Launches to Preserve and Revitalize Rural Accounting Practices Across Canada

New initiative ensures continuity of financial services for rural and agricultural communities while offering access to world-class resources.

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Harvest Group today announced its official launch with a commitment to investing in and strengthening rural accounting practices across Canada. As a strategic partner to accounting firms in vibrant rural communities, the company aims to support local financial services, ensuring continuity of service for residents while introducing enhanced financial solutions to underserved markets.

Harvest Group is addressing a growing challenge in rural communities: the loss of essential financial services as practitioners retire or close their doors. By acquiring and modernizing these practices, the company is able to ensure stability, retain local staff, and provide clients with enhanced access to new and comprehensive services through the Harvest Financial Network—a national network of financial planning specialists.

"Our mission is simple: to preserve client relationships, support local teams, and bring advanced financial resources to rural practitioners and their clients," said Leif Olson, Vice President, Corporate Development & Wealth Services for Harvest Group. "We're committed to ensuring that these communities continue to thrive with access to high-quality financial services."

Through the Harvest Financial Network, acquired practices will offer a broad range of financial solutions, including estate planning, insurance products, investment services, and advanced financial planning. This collaborative approach allows financial advisors and tax specialists to work together, ensuring clients receive comprehensive, tax-efficient financial plans that maximize their financial potential while maintaining trusted community relationships.

Harvest Group's strategy focuses on retaining the local identity of each acquired practice, complemented by enhanced technology, professional development opportunities, and expanded service capabilities. The company works to preserve, expand and strengthen financial services in underserved rural communities across Canada.

By bridging the gap between local accounting practices and advanced financial planning, Harvest Group is seeking to set a new standard for rural financial services while safeguarding the economic stability of Canada's heartland; rural communities.

For more information on Harvest Group, please contact Leif Olson [email protected]

About Harvest Group

Harvest Group acquires rural accounting firms across Canada with a mission to honor the legacy of hardworking business owners while securing the future of their clients and employees. Focused on agricultural and local businesses, Harvest Group offers a tailored, flexible approach to transitions, accommodating owner preferences for a gradual handover or an expedited exit.

With seven decades of combined expertise, we empower acquired practices with seamless transitions, expanded service offerings through the Harvest Financial Network, and trusted support to serve rural clients across Canada.

Harvest Group's partnership-driven philosophy makes us more than just a buyer—we are stewards of the firm's legacy, dedicated to fostering its growth and continuity within the community.

For more information, please visit: https://harvest-group.ca/

