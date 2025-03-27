Harvest Group Expands Rural Presence with Acquisition of Curtis Hepting, CPA Practice in Unity, Saskatchewan

Strategic move strengthens financial services for rural and agricultural communities while preserving local expertise

UNITY, SK, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Harvest Group today announced the acquisition of Curtis Hepting, CPA accounting practice in Unity, Saskatchewan. This strategic move aligns with Harvest Group's commitment to investing in and strengthening rural accounting practices across Canada, ensuring the continuity of essential financial services while enhancing resources and capabilities for agricultural and small business clients.

By preserving local identities and expanding service offerings through the Harvest Financial Network, Harvest Group reinforces its commitment to supporting rural communities.

The acquired practice will operate as Wheatland Accounting Services, Unity, under the Harvest Group banner. This integration is part of Harvest Group's broader strategy to address the growing challenge of service loss in these communities.

"By welcoming Curtis Hepting's practice into the Harvest Group family, we're reinforcing our commitment to maintaining strong local relationships while leveraging the resources of a larger organization," said Leif Olson, Vice President, Corporate Development & Wealth Services for Harvest Group. "This acquisition represents a significant step in our mission to provide comprehensive financial services to rural communities and we're looking forward to working alongside them."

Clients of Wheatland Accounting Services, Unity, will benefit from access to a wider range of specialized services through the Harvest Financial Network, including estate planning, insurance products, investment services, and advanced financial planning. This collaborative approach allows financial advisors and tax specialists to work together, ensuring clients receive comprehensive, tax-efficient financial plans that maximize their financial potential.

Harvest Group's acquisition strategy prioritizes retaining local staff, preserving client relationships, and introducing advanced financial resources to underserved markets. By bridging the gap between local accounting practices and comprehensive financial planning, Harvest Group aims to set a new standard for delivering rural financial services while safeguarding the economic stability of Canada's heartland communities.

For more information, please visit: https://harvest-group.ca/

About Harvest Group

Harvest Group acquires rural accounting firms across Canada with a mission to honor the legacy of hardworking business owners while securing the future of their clients and employees. Focused on agricultural and local businesses, Harvest Group offers a tailored, flexible approach to transitions, accommodating owner preferences for a gradual handover or an expedited exit.

With seven decades of combined expertise, we empower acquired practices with seamless transitions, expanded service offerings through the Harvest Financial Network, and trusted support to serve rural clients across Canada.

Harvest Group's partnership-driven philosophy makes us more than just a buyer—we are stewards of the firm's legacy, dedicated to fostering its growth and continuity within the community.

