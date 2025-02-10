Hart Howerton Announces New Leadership Appointments for 2025

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Hart Howerton is excited to announce the firm's new leadership appointments for 2025. "We are proud to recognize a group of talented individuals whose growth as professionals and leaders has had a significant impact on our firm," said Jim Tinson, FAIA, CEO of Hart Howerton. "These promotions highlight the promise and potential of the next generation of design leadership within our industry."

Dave Howerton, FASLA, Chairman of Hart Howerton, added, "With their diverse expertise and experience, these team members exemplify the strength of Hart Howerton as a dynamic, interdisciplinary design firm. We are excited to see them continue to play key roles in the firm's growth, development, and leadership."

As part of the firm's ongoing commitment to nurturing emerging leadership, Hart Howerton has promoted James Neville, ASLA, and Todd Pace, ASLA, to Principal. Jessica Sager, AIA has been promoted to Associate Principal, and Chris Apicella, AIA has been appointed Technical Director.

Additionally, the following individuals have been promoted to

Senior Associate:

Jessica Elliot, AIA

Ha Min Joo, AIA

Kathryn Paddock, AIACP

Benjamin Sirota, AIA

Associate:

James Carrico, AIA

Co Chau, AIA

Flora Chen, PLA

Matthew Cook, RA

Patrick Dunleavy, RA

Jenna Wentz, RA

Eryan Gwin, RA

Alan Hotchkiss, AIA

Xiaofei Huang, AICP

Nikita Kumar, RA

Jody Menos, RA

Scott Simpson, AIA

Director:

Harrison Daigle

These promotions reflect the firm's dedication to supporting and advancing the careers of its talented team members as they continue to shape the future of design.

About Hart Howerton

Headquartered in New York and San Francisco, Hart Howerton's practice is designing complete environments – exceptional buildings, communities, and places – in "special situations," where unique historic or natural environment, or a new market opportunity requires an especially thoughtful and innovative solution. The firm applies an integrated approach to master planning, architecture, landscape, and interior design to create value for their clients, helping them achieve the full potential of their vision and their real estate assets.

