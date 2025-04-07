HART HOWERTON ANNOUNCES 2025 TRAVEL FELLOWSHIP RECIPIENTS

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Global planning and design firm Hart Howerton is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2025 Travel Fellowship Program: Ming Leng, Patrick Lins, and Rain Yang. This year, the firm received the highest number of applicants since the Fellowship was established in 2006.

"The energy, enthusiasm, and quality of research from each new class of Hart Howerton Fellows continues to be exceptional," says Dave Howerton, FASLA, Chairman of Hart Howerton. "It's rewarding to support the next generation of design thinkers and the unique perspective they will bring to our practice," adds Jim Tinson, FAIA, Chief Executive Officer.

Ming Leng, a Bachelor of Architecture candidate at the University of Southern California, will focus on public spaces for children in Nordic cities, specifically examining the balance between child-friendly urbanism and mixed-use environments. Patrick Lins, a Bachelor of Science in Architecture candidate at the University of Virginia, will explore the mythical landscapes of ancient Ireland, studying landmarks and landscapes from a time when magic and folklore guided ancient builders. Rain Yang, a Master of Architecture candidate at the University of Pennsylvania, will research dementia care villages in Europe, exploring how traditional village designs integrate with modern care practices.

Since its inception in 2006, Hart Howerton's Fellowship program has provided students with professional office experience, collaborative interdisciplinary design, and travel opportunities. One Fellowship position is awarded in memory of Michael Cunningham, a long-time Principal with the firm and a strong advocate for bridging professional practice and education. This year's Michael Cunningham Fellow is Patrick Lins.

Now in its nineteenth year, the Fellowship offers an unparalleled learning experience, allowing students to work alongside Hart Howerton's project teams in either the New York or San Francisco offices while pursuing self-defined research and travel topics. After their travel, Fellows return to the firm to complete their professional internships and present a final report to the team. The program is open to undergraduate and graduate students in planning, architecture, landscape architecture, and interior design from around the world.

Headquartered in New York and San Francisco, Hart Howerton's practice is designing complete environments – exceptional buildings, communities, and places – in "special situations," where unique historic or natural environment, or a new market opportunity requires an especially thoughtful and innovative solution. The firm applies an integrated approach to master planning, architecture, landscape, and interior design to create value for their clients, helping them achieve the full potential of their vision and their real estate assets.

