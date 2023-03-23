HARRY STINSON, BUFFALO GRAND HOTEL INC., STINSON HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT INC., STINSON HOSPITALITY CORP., RESTORATION FUNDING CORPORATION, BUFFALO CENTRAL LLC, and STEPHEN KELLEY, File No. 2022-3

TORONTO, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Following a hearing held today, the Tribunal issued an Order in the above- named matter approving the Settlement Agreement reached between Staff of the Commission and Stephen Kelley.

A copy of the Order dated March 23, 2023, Settlement Agreement dated March 20, 2023 and Oral Reasons for Approval of a Settlement dated March 23, 2023 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

