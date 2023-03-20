HARRY STINSON, BUFFALO GRAND HOTEL INC., STINSON HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT INC., STINSON HOSPITALITY CORP., RESTORATION FUNDING CORPORATION, BUFFALO CENTRAL LLC, and STEPHEN KELLEY, File No. 2022-3

TORONTO, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing for a hearing to consider whether it is in the public interest for the Capital Markets Tribunal to approve the Settlement Agreement dated March 20, 2023, between Staff of the Commission and Stephen Kelley.

The hearing will be held on March 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated March 20, 2023 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

