HARRY STINSON, BUFFALO GRAND HOTEL INC., STINSON HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT INC., STINSON HOSPITALITY CORP., RESTORATION FUNDING CORPORATION, BUFFALO CENTRAL LLC, and STEPHEN KELLEY, File No. 2022-3
Mar 24, 2023, 12:07 ET
TORONTO, March 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice of the merits hearing time change on March 28, 2023, in the above-named matter. The hearing on March 28, 2023, scheduled to commence at 10:00 a.m. will instead commence at 2:00 p.m.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
