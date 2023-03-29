HARRY STINSON, BUFFALO GRAND HOTEL INC., STINSON HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT INC., STINSON HOSPITALITY CORP., RESTORATION FUNDING CORPORATION, BUFFALO CENTRAL LLC, and STEPHEN KELLEY, File No. 2022-3
Mar 29, 2023, 14:06 ET
TORONTO, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice that the merits hearing in the above-named matter scheduled to be heard on March 30, 31, April 3, 4, 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, May 1 and 2, 2023 will not proceed as scheduled.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article