HARRY ROSEN UNVEILS UPGRADED RETAIL EXPERIENCE AT WEST EDMONTON MALL

EDMONTON, AB, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, luxury men's retail leader Harry Rosen opens the doors to a reimagined shopping experience at West Edmonton Mall. The revamped 13,000 sq. ft. space features a modern design and unique elements that distinguish it from traditional Harry Rosen locations, promising customers an exceptional and immersive shopping experience. This renovation is the first step in a $50M investment strategy aimed at updating Harry Rosen stores nationwide over the next five years.

Setting the Standard for Luxury Retail

The newly designed Luxury Collections area in the Harry Rosen West Edmonton Mall store. (Photography: Nick Hirschmann) (CNW Group/Harry Rosen Inc.)

The renovated West Edmonton Mall footprint boasts an immersive retail environment, complete with mobile points of sale, digital display screens, an elevated made-to-measure experience, and private salon fitting rooms. The store also hosts the latest designs from three powerhouse luxury brands: Brunello Cucinelli, TOM FORD, and ZEGNA. Each shop-in-shop represents the first branded experiences from each of these labels in the Edmonton market. The store allows each shopper to discover and express their individual style with curated products and personalized support from Harry Rosen's legendary style advisors.

This redesign was developed in strategic partnership with dkstudio architects inc ., a renowned Canadian Design and Architecture firm, who have also worked to reimagine the concepts for Harry Rosen's upcoming locations at Vancouver's Oakridge Park development, which will open in 2025, and a new flagship store on Cumberland Street in the heart of Yorkville, Toronto. The firm's goal is to help reflect the brand's vision—empowering every man to look and feel his best for any occasion—and to develop a visual concept with staying power.

Each store is meticulously designed to optimize client experience and interaction, and to seamlessly fuse together sophistication with ease. With this in mind, every update has been inspired by the art of tailoring—including a shoe wall based on a measuring tape—and fostering relationships between customers and their trusted advisors.

"We are honored to be a partner of the iconic Harry Rosen team and are thrilled to undertake the challenge of crafting a new concept for the future of their retail stores," says Dmytriy Pereklita, President and Co-Founder of dkstudio architects inc. "Our goal is to fulfill the Rosen Family vision, which extends beyond merely designing a space, but to craft an experience that seamlessly blends elegance, innovation, and exclusivity. We wanted to create a space that captured Harry Rosen's history and great passion for tailoring. We found inspiration in the fabrics, materials and tools of the tailor and wove these into a design narrative that speaks to the company's 70 year history, yet also sets a vision for the future. Every detail is meticulously considered to reflect the essence of high-end fashion and to elevate the shopping experience for existing and new customers alike."

Embracing Tradition—and Change

The West Edmonton store—which was the first Harry Rosen outpost to open outside of Ontario in 1981—is the first step in the brand's Canada-wide retail fleet transformation. This announcement comes in the brand's 70th year of business, and shortly after the brand's eponymous founder passed away in December 2023.

Founded in 1954, Harry Rosen has continually adapted to the changing landscape of men's fashion while staying true to its core values: providing impeccable service and quality craftsmanship, and guiding men in honing in on their personal style. This vision has been carried forward by three generations of the Rosen family, with Larry Rosen as Chairman and CEO, and his sons, Graham and Ian, serving in executive roles.

The new store designs reflect the changing preferences of today's consumers, who seek more casual and expressive clothing options. Tailored clothing and formal wear, once the cornerstone of Harry Rosen's offerings, will share space with casual wear and knitwear, accessories and fragrances, providing something for every style appetite. The company's ability to adapt to these trends while maintaining its commitment to quality, service, and individual style is a testament to its resilience and forward-thinking approach.

"Harry Rosen is evolving and moving into a new era but our vision remains unchanged," says Ian Rosen, President and COO, Harry Rosen. "For over seven decades, we've helped men discover their personal style. You'll see in each store touchpoint that these roots remain, and that the customer is still at the core of everything we do. We're actively evolving to continue to exceed our client's expectations and to better serve the customer of today."

ABOUT HARRY ROSEN

Harry Rosen is Canada's leading luxury menswear retailer. Founded in 1954 by the man whose name the chain still bears, the eponymous store has grown from a single 500-square-foot store in Toronto to become a powerhouse in Canadian retailing with 19 stores across Canada and a robust e-commerce offering. Both Harry Rosen stores and www.harryrosen.com offer extensive collections from the world's finest labels and must have designers such as Brunello Cucinelli, ZEGNA, TOM FORD, Giorgio Armani, Moncler and its very own label HAROLD. Harry Rosen is known for its legendary customer service, delivering high-touch, personalized experiences across any customer touchpoint. The focus on treating each customer as an individual has helped establish Harry Rosen as the trusted partner in helping Canadian men develop their personal style.

