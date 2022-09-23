HARRY ROSEN TEAMS UP WITH HGTV STAR BRIAN McCOURT TO CREATE AN ENTIRELY NEW SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Harry Rosen's exciting new home and lifestyle installation at Yorkdale Shopping Centre has been fully curated by Canadian designer and star of HGTV's Backyard Builds, Brian McCourt. It features a luxurious range of carefully selected furniture, décor, and investment pieces that promote high-quality, timeless design.

Brian McCourt in one of his custom designed vignettes in collaboration with Harry Rosen. (CNW Group/Harry Rosen Inc.)

"When you boil both clothing and furniture down to the essentials, both are about quality construction and materials, lasting design and feeling good," says Brian McCourt. "If the piece has meaning and purpose behind it as well, then I think it is an investment worth making."

Partnering up for the very first time to create this one-of-a-kind, entirely shoppable experience, The Harry Rosen x Brian McCourt Home Edit includes unique home and décor products, bringing top-level style expertise to your living space. The curation is filled with high-quality handmade goods and extraordinary products both locally-made and from around the globe. Harry Rosen has made every part of the installation immediately shoppable using QR Codes, where visitors can explore and shop everything from hand-knotted rugs, to leather lounge chairs, to a selection of limited-edition pillows inspired by traditional suiting fabrics.

Inspired by Brian McCourt's New-Classic style, the collection uses responsible construction techniques, thoughtful design practices, and tasteful product curation to show the importance of investing in quality product.

"The Harry Rosen x Brian McCourt Home Edit was designed to be an immersive shopping experience, both in-person and digitally. Brian and his team reimagined our Yorkdale store into an inviting living space and online we've curated a gallery of shoppable vignettes that were styled by Brian," says Ian Rosen, Harry Rosen's President and Chief Operating Officer. "This is the future of retail; a perfect blend of experience, inspiration and technology."

The pop-up is located at Harry Rosen's Flagship store in Yorkdale Shopping Centre. The entire curation and an even broader selection of homeware and lifestyle items is now available online, at https://www.harryrosen.com/en/home-edit.

Harry Rosen will be hosting a launch event for The Harry Rosen x Brian McCourt Home Edit on October 1st at Harry Rosen's Yorkdale Shopping Centre Flagship location. Harry Rosen invites you to a conversation between Ian Rosen and Brian McCourt to introduce the new collection.

About Brian McCourt

Brian is well-known as the host of HGTV's Backyard Builds, a Canadian Screen Award-nominated television program. Since airing in 2016, the series fuses traditional interior renovations with unconventional exterior designs. In addition to Backyard Builds, Brian has an award-winning design firm, the Brian McCourt Design Build team incorporates timeless design and quality construction in every project, residential to commercial. Through thoughtful design and environmentally-conscious choices, the BMDB team will help you love your home.

About Harry Rosen

Harry Rosen is Canada's leading quality menswear retailer. Founded in 1954 by the man whose name the chain still bears, the eponymous store has grown from a single 500-square-foot store in Toronto to become a powerhouse in Canadian retailing with 18 stores across Canada and a robust e-commerce offering. Both Harry Rosen stores and www.harryrosen.com offer extensive collections from the world's finest labels and must have designers such as Brunello Cucinelli, ZEGNA, TOM FORD, Giorgio Armani, Moncler and its very own label HAROLD. Harry Rosen is known for its legendary customer service, delivering high-touch, personalized experiences across any customer touchpoint. The focus on treating each customer as an individual has helped establish Harry Rosen as the trusted partner in helping Canadian men develop their personal style.

