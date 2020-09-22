Harry Rosen Sets The Tone with the launch of their new brand platform and enhanced website experience

Over the company's 66-year history, the business has reinvented itself many times over to provide wardrobe advice for men and attract new generations of customers. The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on workwear has resulted in more demand for casual looks but quality, style and dressing for your day remains constant.

Created in partnership with Zulu Alpha Kilo, Harry Rosen introduces a new visual identity, brand positioning, and a fully integrated campaign that is intended to set the brand up for continued long term growth. The launch includes a full spectrum of creative executions across digital and traditional channels. The creative is anchored with a new rallying cry for the brand, Set The Tone. "When people dress with confidence, they have the ability to set the tone. Be it a big meeting, time with loved ones, or your community, our new brand platform champions the idea that when we feel our best, we can give back and do good for those around us." comments Chief Marketing Officer, Trinh Tham.

As part of the launch, Harry Rosen is taking an unconventional approach with casting, focusing on inspirational Canadian role models who are elevating their communities. Role Models will emphasize Harry Rosen's brand values including Leadership, Creativity, Inclusivity and Passion and become living symbols for how Harry Rosen helps men set the tone in their personal and professional lives. "Over seven decades Harry Rosen has become one of Canada's most successful men's retail brands. While we wanted to keep the culture and passion that made the brand a Canadian icon, we've also recognized the need to modernize. This change in our overall positioning will reinforce our brand as a relevant, innovative, progressive company at the forefront of style. At the end of the day we are a company that continues to be dedicated to helping men of all ages look and feel their best." says Chief Marketing Officer, Trinh Tham.

For the refresh of their digital presence Harry Rosen worked with Myplanet, a software studio specializing in digital experience platforms. The new website has been fully optimized and integrates both the Advisor and Client experiences across all interfaces and touchpoints. The new user-friendly experience with improved functionality will help the brand evolve with its customers and better anticipate needs. "Back in March when Covid-19 started to demonstrate the impact it would have on the retail landscape, we challenged our team to accelerate the re-platforming of our website — as the industry has been shifting online, we knew it was imperative to invest in improving our overall digital experience now more than ever. We purposefully pivoted our efforts during this time to introduce a more dynamic and personalized experience for our clients months ahead of our initial anticipated launch. Ultimately our service is what sets us apart. Whether in store, online, via social or at any other touchpoint every client should feel that we know them, understand them and are here to support in whatever we can." says Ian Rosen, VP Digital and Strategy.

As part of this initial launch, Harry Rosen has introduced the following enhanced features:

or create an online account using a new simplified process. Clients may also use their Google or Facebook account to create or sign into an account. Integrated appointment booking offered throughout the new website meaning it's easier than ever to connect with a Clothing Advisor for both new and existing clients.

The new brand platform is an important part of the company's plans to emerge stronger after the challenges the industry has faced since March. Ongoing investments towards brand development and customer service opportunities will also continue to drive Harry Rosen forward and inspire a new generation of customers.

About Harry Rosen

Harry Rosen is Canada's leading quality menswear retailer. Founded in 1954 by the man whose name the chain still bears, the eponymous store has grown from a single 500-square-foot store in Toronto to become a powerhouse in Canadian retailing with 15 stores across Canada and a robust e-commerce offering. Harry Rosen stores and its website offer extensive collections from the world's finest labels, the latest must-have designers and its very own Harry Rosen Signature brand. Whether in-store, online, via social media or at any other touchpoint, Harry Rosen is known for providing a personalized and outstanding customer experience. This trust has been gained through decades of helping men feel good and do good in their personal and professional lives.

