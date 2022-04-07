Luxury retailer accelerates growth in sportswear category with curation of style-forward golf apparel

Harry Rosen's golf campaign helps men Set the Tone from the 1st hole to the 19th

TORONTO, 7 April 2022 /CNW/ - When men hit the golf course this summer, they'll know that their score only tells part of the story. How they look is as much a part of the golf lifestyle as how they play. That's the insight behind the campaign for the iconic menswear retailer Harry Rosen's new golf offering, which tees off today.



The TV spots, which will air during the live broadcast of the Masters Tournament, feature all the trappings of a professional golf broadcast, including the gushing commentary — except the commentators are more interested in the player's outfit selection than their shot selection. We hear far more about a player's shirt game than their short game and the break in their pants than the break in their putt.

Interest in golf surged during the pandemic, with tens of thousands of young men across Canada taking up the sport. But many still aren't quite sure how to navigate fashion on the links. Thankfully, while there may be lots of places to get advice on your game, nobody knows golf style like Harry Rosen.

"For over six decades, Harry Rosen has helped Canadian men look and feel their best in their personal and professional lives. Advising men on how to present a look of confidence on and around the golf course is the next step," said Trinh Tham, Harry Rosen's Chief Marketing Officer. "We're thrilled it's come to life with the irreverent spirit inherent to our brand. The campaign is vintage Harry Rosen cheek."

The retailer has curated a selection of products for the modern man and savvy golfer. Customers will find performance fabrics and stylish, streamlined looks from brands including Greyson, J Lindeberg, Brax Lab, RLS, KORS Michael Kors, Lacoste, and Psycho Bunny.

Harry Magazine, the retailer's fashion publication, features Taylor Pendrith, the proudly Canadian pro golfer, as he brings his swing to this year's PGA Tour in his rookie season. Pendrith is an ideal Harry Rosen role model, known for his sense of ease on the rounds. Golf colleagues and fans alike predict that it won't be long before the affable Canadian rising star adds a PGA Tour title to his on-course accomplishments.

The golf campaign was conceived by agency partner Zulu Alpha Kilo. It's the latest installment in the brand's "Set the Tone" platform, launched in 2020. The idea stems from Harry Rosen's founding principle: to help men dress their best and feel their most confident in any situation.

The campaign includes video, out-of-home, social, in-store collateral, and print in golf publications. Media buying was handled by Harry Rosen.

About Harry Rosen

Harry Rosen is Canada's leading quality menswear retailer. Founded in 1954 by the man whose name the chain still bears, the eponymous store has grown from a single 500-square-foot store in Toronto to become a powerhouse in Canadian retailing with 17 stores across Canada and a robust e-commerce offering. Harry Rosen stores and its website offer extensive collections from the world's finest labels, the latest must-have designers and its very own Harry Rosen Signature brand. Whether in-store, online, via social media or at any other touchpoint, Harry Rosen is known for providing a personalized and outstanding customer experience. This trust has been gained through decades of helping men feel good and do good in their personal and professional lives.

