HARRY ROSEN LAUNCHES HAROLD, A CLOTHING LINE CREATED IN COLLABORATION WITH ITS CUSTOMERS

TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - The fashion world is obsessed with star-studded collaborations. But Harry Rosen's new HAROLD custom clothing line has a twist that redefines what we expect from the industry: it's a collaboration with its customers.

The new private label from Canada's iconic menswear retailer will bring a line-up of made-to-measure traditional and modern suits, casual and business apparel, and ready-to-wear pieces all at a more accessible price point. HAROLD will be available exclusively in Harry Rosen stores and online beginning in May, with more products to come this fall.

The luxury retailer is adapting to societal shifts in the need for a more flexible and personalized wardrobe, as The Deloitte Consumer Review found that 49 per cent of customers want to invest in customized items. The definitions of what is appropriate to wear for work and play have continued to blur, making HAROLD a clear option for men who want to challenge the sartorial status quo for both special events and everyday wear.

"Harry Rosen started in 1954 as a custom clothier. It's always been in our brand's DNA," says Ian Rosen, Harry Rosen's President and Chief Operating Officer. "Over the years we've continuously evolved to help our customers' changing needs and helped brands bring their custom offerings to Canada. Today, we start our own."

HAROLD offers an unprecedented level of customization with many of its pieces. Customers can choose everything from the number of buttons to the photographs they want to use on the personalized lining of their jackets and more, taking personal style far beyond traditional tailoring.

HAROLD continues Harry Rosen's tradition of using the finest quality textiles and exacting stitching, offering materials from some of the most prestigious fabric mills, such as ZEGNA, Loro Piana, and Reda.

The launch campaign, "HAROLD × You," presents HAROLD as a high-fashion collaboration between Harry Rosen's designers and its customers; showing how everyday inspiration from life can be crafted into custom garments.

"Culture is at the core of fashion, and HAROLD allows anyone to infuse their individuality into their wardrobes," says Ian Rosen, President and Chief Operating Officer, Harry Rosen. "We want to empower people to use inspiration from their own lives to build outfits and looks that celebrate their culture, traditions and heritage."

The campaign, launching May 5, includes television, social and online video, digital advertising, out-of-home, and an integration with the Juno Awards. The ad campaign was conceived by agency partner Zulu Alpha Kilo and media planning and buying was done by Horizon Media, supported by Harry Rosen's marketing team.

