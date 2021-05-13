Harry Rosen Launches an Industry First in Canadian Men's Luxury Grooming

TORONTO, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's iconic leader in men's luxury, Harry Rosen, launched its curated offering of grooming essentials for hair, face and body. The tailored collection is a next-generation evolution in response to men's growing interest and investment in personal care. Driven by dropship digital innovation, it is an industry milestone in the Canadian men's luxury retail space.

"Our category expansion was inspired by what our customers told us they want and need. This has historically always been our approach," said Ian Rosen, EVP Digital & Strategy. "As a third generation Rosen, I watched my grandfather build a heritage of trust that Canadian men have counted on since 1954. Grooming is now a part of that legacy."

The growth plan was set prior to 2020 and is particularly timely as men's grooming routines have adjusted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Statistics show that 40% of men 18-64 grew facial hair since COVID-19 broke, with more than half who grew a beard saying they plan to keep it. Men's hair length and styling searches increased by 25 times, according to Pinterest.

"While working from home, everyone is aware of how they show up on-screen more than ever," said Rosen. "Being in lockdown doesn't mean shutting down self-care and we believe grooming can play a big part in maintaining one's confidence and well-being."

The collection features 400+ products, 25% which are Canadian-proud from Alberta to New Brunswick to Quebec. The new grooming line intentionally includes tools and products for all skin and hair types. It also showcases best-in-class products at a range of price points, with the goal of establishing Harry Rosen as the destination for men's grooming. With a selection of the finest blades, brushes, beard oils, shaving soaps, skincare and fragrances to suit each unique individual, every man has the opportunity to elevate their grooming routine.

Harry Rosen is now the first and only nation-wide men's luxury retailer in Canada with online dropship capabilities. The grooming line is the company's first that is available via this technology. Powered by industry disruptor Convictional's Supplier Enablement Platform, this dropship and marketplace infrastructure lets brands rapidly onboard and integrate, creating a seamless customer experience and accelerating speed to market. Products are accessible directly from a select group of supplier partners who are a good fit with the Harry Rosen brand.

"We've only just begun," said Rosen. "We welcome other brand partners in the grooming space and plan to expand into more categories including watches, fitness gear and apparel and home. Stay tuned for further evolution."

About Harry Rosen

Harry Rosen is Canada's leading quality menswear retailer. Founded in 1954 by the man whose name the chain still bears, the eponymous store has grown from a single 500-square-foot store in Toronto to become a powerhouse in Canadian retailing with 17 stores across Canada and a robust e-commerce offering. Harry Rosen stores and its website offer extensive collections from the world's finest labels, the latest must-have designers and its very own Harry Rosen Signature brand. Whether in-store, online, via social media or at any other touchpoint, Harry Rosen is known for providing a personalized and outstanding customer experience. This trust has been gained through decades of helping men feel good and do good in their personal and professional lives.

