HARRY ROSEN JOINS CF MONTRÉAL AS NEW CORPORATE PARTNER

MONTREAL, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - CF Montréal announced Saturday a new two-year agreement with luxury menswear retailer Harry Rosen as the Club's newest corporate partner.

This new partnership will allow CF Montréal to proudly add the leader in the men's luxury fashion and retail sector in Canada as another major corporate partner. This relationship will amplify the thriving landscape at the intersection of sports and luxury fashion.

"CF Montréal is proud to collaborate with a major Canadian business like Harry Rosen," said CF Montréal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "Harry Rosen is a family business like ours which has managed to successfully establish itself in Montreal by developing an exclusive brand renowned for its quality. We are proud to join forces as leaders in our respective industries."

Harry Rosen is now the Official Tailor of CF Montréal. Starting with the Club's home opener against the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, March 18, at Olympic Stadium, players, coaches and technical staff will all be proudly wearing Harry Rosen suits from their HAROLD collection, the new label of Custom-Made and Ready-to-Wear menswear. Having launched in May 2022, the HAROLD collection keeps the wearer in mind, allowing them to customize every detail from a range of fabrics and styles to tailor a completely personalized look.

"Our partnership with CF Montréal reflects our shared values of inclusivity, community and passion, while demonstrating our commitment to building relationships within this vibrant community," said Ian Rosen, President and COO, Harry Rosen. "Harry Rosen prides itself in exceptional quality menswear that is both functional and fashionable, and we will continue to support and promote cultural opportunities that showcase men's interests and passions."

About Harry Rosen

Harry Rosen is Canada's leading luxury menswear retailer. Founded in 1954 by the man whose name the chain still bears, the eponymous store has grown from a single 500-square-foot store in Toronto to become a powerhouse in Canadian retailing with 18 stores across Canada and a robust e-commerce offering. Both Harry Rosen stores and www.harryrosen.com offer extensive collections from the world's finest labels and must have designers such as Brunello Cucinelli, ZEGNA, TOM FORD, Giorgio Armani, Moncler and its very own label HAROLD. Harry Rosen is known for its legendary customer service, delivering high-touch, personalized experiences across any customer touchpoint. The focus on treating each customer as an individual has helped establish Harry Rosen as the trusted partner in helping Canadian men develop their personal style.

Harry Rosen's label HAROLD brings a line-up of made-to-measure traditional and modern suits, casual and business apparel, and ready-to-wear pieces with an unprecedented level of customization. HAROLD is available exclusively in Harry Rosen stores and online. To discover more about HAROLD and the new partnership, visit https://www.harryrosen.com/en/editorial/cf-montreal-harold-harry-rosen.

About CF Montréal

Founded in 1992, and having completed its first season in 1993, CF Montréal is a professional soccer club that has been playing in Major League Soccer, North America's top division, since 2012. It has won the Canadian Championship five times (2008, 2013, 2014, 2019, 2021), and has also reached the CONCACAF Champions League final in 2015, as well as the competition's quarterfinals in 2009, and, more recently, in March 2022. CF Montréal plays its home games at Stade Saputo, a 19,619-seat soccer-specific venue, and on some occasions at the Montreal Olympic Stadium.

In 2010, the organization established the CF Montréal Academy, a training centre for 13-20 years-old soccer players as part of its development pyramid. The Academy has close to 70 players in its program and reaches hundreds of additional players through the Pre-Academy, partner clubs and its regional programs. CF Montréal is the first and only professional club in North America to offer a sport-study program for youths as young as 12 years old within its Academy.

Through the Montreal Impact Foundation, CF Montréal is very involved in the community. Its mission is to organize and support activities to improve the quality of life of children and families from disadvantaged backgrounds. It also provides sports facilities to promote physical activity and social integration.

