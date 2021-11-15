Harry Rosen Introduces Next Generation Innovation in Canadian Luxury Menswear

Harry Rosen: Steal the Limelight @ 60% Savings-- FINALCUT - Next Generation Innovation in Luxury Retail Tweet this

"We've designed FinalCut for a customer who loves the thrill of building an exceptional wardrobe at accessible price points for luxury brands," said Ian Rosen, EVP Digital & Strategy. "It's a modernized, online shopping destination for the man who has style and savvy – who commands quality and value. The man who wants to steal the limelight at a fraction of the price."

For the Harry Rosen customer who wants to shop for great deals every day—not only on Black Friday and Boxing Day—FinalCut is the online destination to access unique, relevant and high-quality pieces from the preceding men's fashion season.

ShopFinalCut.com is the newest Harry Rosen banner to complement the investments the company has made to establish itself as an e-commerce leader in Canada. Exceeding 2023 targets three years early in 2020, digital sales have nearly tripled since 2019. FinalCut is the next evolution in Harry Rosen's digital transformation strategy to provide Canadian men with an immersive and high-end experience.

Merchandise will include exciting new brands that are exclusive to the online property and that are not available at Harry Rosen or at The Outlet by Harry Rosen. The platform provides access to a limited selection of items at a superior price-value equation.

"FinalCut is Harry Rosen's response to what so many customers are looking for in a shopping experience. It's for the man who is always on the hunt for the next great find," said Rosen. "This platform showcases clothing and a lifestyle with an elegance that aligns with Harry Rosen's reputation as a luxury brand experience that raises a man's game. For over six decades, we've always taken pride in helping men present their best in their personal and professional lives. This is the next generation in that legacy."

Social media assets: @shopfinalcut #shopfinalcut

About Harry Rosen

Harry Rosen is Canada's leading quality menswear retailer. Founded in 1954 by the man whose name the chain still bears, the eponymous store has grown from a single 500-square-foot store in Toronto to become a powerhouse in Canadian retailing with 17 stores across Canada and a robust e-commerce offering. Harry Rosen stores and its website offer extensive collections from the world's finest labels, the latest must-have designers and its very own Harry Rosen Signature brand. Whether in-store, online, via social media or at any other touchpoint, Harry Rosen is known for providing a personalized and outstanding customer experience. This trust has been gained through decades of helping men feel good and do good in their personal and professional lives.

Please visit:

ShopFinalCut.com

harryrosen.com

SOURCE Harry Rosen Inc.

For further information: Rick Byun, [email protected], (416) 575-3675

Related Links

http://www.harryrosen.com

