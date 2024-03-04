HARRY ROSEN INTRODUCES A FULLY-RECYCLABLE PACKAGING PROGRAM

The leader in men's retail launches North America's first-of-its-kind fully sustainable packaging fleet, powered by TerraCycle®

TORONTO, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Luxury men's retailer Harry Rosen has launched an entirely recyclable packaging program in partnership with TerraCycle®, as part of a continued commitment to sustainability efforts. This program represents the first of its kind across North America's fashion retail industry - while other retailers may use garment bags made of recycled materials, Harry Rosen is ensuring these used bags are given a second life and are kept out of landfills. This trailblazing initiative helps further Harry Rosen's dedication to innovation and is the first step to fostering positive impact on a more sustainable future.

Man holding a first-of-its-kind fully recyclable Harry Rosen green garment bag. (CNW Group/Harry Rosen Inc.)

Beginning today, Harry Rosen clients will be able to access the first-of-its-kind garment bag recycling program in North America, minimizing landfill waste and reducing the environmental impact of shopping in general. In partnership with TerraCycle®—a waste management company that strives to keep trash out of landfills or from incineration by providing waste solutions and finding second lives for product waste—Harry Rosen will help extend the life of its garment bags.

"We're taking big steps to reduce our carbon footprint with this new packaging partnership with TerraCycle," says Ian Rosen, President and COO, Harry Rosen. "The vision for our brand's more sustainable future starts by ensuring we are meeting our clients' expectations and we take pride in offering them options that minimize the environmental impact of each purchase."

The process is simple:

Clients can return used garment bags to any Harry Rosen location, excluding Outlet stores. TerraCycle® will collect the bags and recycle them into other products including gym mats, bicycle seats, pillows, and more. A Green TerraCycle® Fee of $2 will be charged for each suit and pant garment bag provided at checkout in-store (green or khaki). As a thank you for doing their part to help the environment, Harry Rosen will add 500 CLUB HARRY points ( $5 value) to that client's account to use towards future purchases. Clients are welcome to return as many garment bags as they would like, however one credit will be issued per client per day, with a maximum of four per month.

This announcement comes after Harry Rosen began rolling out new packaging late last year, with bags, boxes, and accompaniments that go back to Harry Rosen's roots, highlighting the iconic green that stems from the brand's original look and feel. 'Harry's Green' was intentionally selected as a node to the brand's rich heritage. These hues are known to produce a sense of richness, representing rebirth and new life. With that in mind, each new packaging item is 100% recyclable and made of 40% Post-Consumer Waste (PCW)—including bag handles—and FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified to ensure that the products come from responsibly managed forests that provide environmental, social and economic benefits.

This also represents a major milestone for the retailer as it continues to roll out innovative programs leading into the brand's 70th anniversary celebrations in the fall. These announcements reflect client values and honour the legacy of the brand's founder and visionary Harry Rosen, who passed away in December.

To learn more about this program, please visit www.harryrosen.com/en/sustainability.

ABOUT HARRY ROSEN

Harry Rosen is Canada's leading luxury menswear retailer. Founded in 1954 by the man whose name the chain still bears, the eponymous store has grown from a single 500-square-foot store in Toronto to become a powerhouse in Canadian retailing with 19 stores across Canada and a robust e-commerce offering. Both Harry Rosen stores and www.harryrosen.com offer extensive collections from the world's finest labels and must have designers such as Brunello Cucinelli, ZEGNA, TOM FORD, Giorgio Armani, Moncler and its very own label HAROLD. Harry Rosen is known for its legendary customer service, delivering high-touch, personalized experiences across any customer touchpoint. The focus on treating each customer as an individual has helped establish Harry Rosen as the trusted partner in helping Canadian men develop their personal style.

