Harry Rosen adds 'host' to their wedding service repertoire with memorable rooftop ceremony

One lucky couple tied the knot, and Harry Rosen took care of the details.

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - For more than 65 years, Harry Rosen has cultivated its expertise in styling men for their weddings; and now can say it is an expert in hosting them too.

It's no secret that the past two years have been difficult for newly-engaged couples with cancelled ceremonies due to lockdowns, capacity restrictions on guest lists, and public health concerns making celebrating uncomfortable. With the world opening up, Harry Rosen wanted to help alleviate the stresses that planning a wedding can bear for one very lucky couple.

So , the iconic Canadian men's luxury retailer held a contest last month, nicknamed 'Marry Rosen,' where one couple would win an all-expenses paid wedding, including the venue, wedding planner, food and drinks, flowers, officiant, photographer, music, furniture, and outfitting for the groom(s), fathers of the couple, and the groomsmen. The most memorable part: the wedding would be held on the private patio at the Harry Rosen flagship store overlooking Bloor Street in downtown Toronto.

"Being the wedding experts, we understand how difficult it has been for couples to plan over the past two years," says Ian Rosen, Harry Rosen's President and Chief Operating Officer. "We're very happy we could help one deserving couple pull together the wedding they have always wanted and avoid having to postpone the celebration well into 2023."

The wedding industry has been booming this year and it's almost impossible to find an available venue. It is predicted we will see the highest number of weddings since 1984, with an estimated 2.6 million couples in North America tying the knot this year, according to The Knot 2021 Real Weddings Study.

The Marry Rosen contest, which was held on Harry Rosen's Instagram, received an overwhelming amount of comments from excited entrants – but one couple stood out. To the winners, Randy and Justin, the prize was about having the opportunity to celebrate their love publicly as members of the LGBTQ2S+ community. They shared their big day with 35 of their closest friends and family on Harry Rosen's private patio overlooking the Toronto skyline with top-quality catering, stunning florals, a champagne wall, decadent sweets and more. Randy donned a charcoal grey Canali tuxedo and Justin wore an Etro cocktail jacket and tuxedo pants by HAROLD, Harry Rosen's new in-house label.

"We are overwhelmed with gratitude after seeing the care and compassion that Harry Rosen put into executing our wedding day," says Randy Coles, winner of the Marry Rosen contest. "Every little detail was more than we could have ever imagined and we are so grateful that our wedding day could bring all our family and friends together after such a long time to celebrate our love."

The Marry Rosen event was conceived by agency partner Zulu Alpha Kilo. Harry Rosen would like to thank all the vendors and sponsors of this event, including: Rebecca Chan Weddings and Events; Toben Food By Design; Dream Weddings Canada; Purple Tree Photography; Detailz Couture Event Rentals; Chairman Mills; Fruitilicious Cakes; Little Party Secrets; Designer Dance Floors; Opening Night Flowers; Magic Moments Balloons; Rented Luxuries; Wellington Music; Lover Lettering; Jenny Zhang Fashion Illustrations; Mint Room Studios; and Allyssa Helm Beauty & Co.

