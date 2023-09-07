Harmonizing Hearts - Music for a Cause, Featuring Joey Niceforo and Friends at Roy Thomson Hall November 20, 2023

In Support of Canadian Foundation for AIDS Research

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Acclaimed Canadian tenor, Joey Niceforo is thrilled to present Harmonizing Hearts - Music For A Cause , an extraordinary night of music in support of the Canadian Foundation For AIDS Research (CANFAR) at Toronto's iconic Roy Thomson Hall on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Harmonizing Hearts - Music For A Cause, November 20, 2023 at Roy Thomson Hall. (CNW Group/Strut Entertainment)

The concert features Niceforo's incredible vocals alongside the Cambridge Symphony Orchestra led by Maestro Sabatino Vacca and the Casa Loma Symphony Orchestra led by Maestro Paolo Busato, who will be featured on piano and Roy Thomson Hall's Gabriel Kney Pipe Organ. The night will also feature performances from international opera singer Sara Papini , and Singing Out , Toronto's largest 2SLGBTQQIA+ choir. The night will be hosted by Canadian journalist, media personality, philanthropist, and Order of Canada recipient, Jeanne Beker .

Tickets for Harmonizing Hearts - Music for a Cause are on sale Friday September 8 at 10:00 am ET, and available here. Tickets start at $60 (plus service fees), and limited VIP packages are available for $150 and include a meet & greet and premium seats.

In recognition of World AIDS Day (December 1, 2023), proceeds from the event will support the important work of CANFAR, Canada's only independent charitable foundation dedicated to ending Canada's HIV epidemic through innovative research and strategic implementation projects. This research has led to incredible advances in HIV treatment, care and prevention that has transformed the landscape of HIV/AIDS in Canada, but there's still significant work to be done to end HIV as a public health threat.

"Sharing the Harmonizing Hearts stage with the Casa Loma Symphony Orchestra, the Cambridge Symphony Orchestra, and the members of Singing Out, as well as joining forces with the extraordinary operatic soprano Sara Papini, is a dream come true," says Joey Niceforo. "Graced by the presence of Toronto Icon Jeanne Beker as our host, this evening promises to be full of emotion and artistry, celebrating diversity and unity. This performance holds a special place in my heart as it marks my debut at Toronto's iconic Roy Thomson Hall. The prospect of bringing my music to this grand stage, accompanied by a full orchestra and the harmonious voices of Singing Out fills me with both joy and nervous excitement. Beyond the music, I am equally thrilled to contribute to the noble cause of CANFAR, standing together in support of their endeavors leading up to World AIDS Day on December 1st."

"World AIDS Day has become a symbol, a beacon of hope for all communities and populations impacted by HIV and AIDS," says Alex Filiatrault, CANFAR CEO. "Funds raised through Harmonizing Hearts will allow CANFAR to reach the most underserved communities by investing in everything from access to HIV self-testing, to expanding our national youth HIV awareness platform, which currently reaches over 1.5 million youth across the country."

Niceforo is excited to share the Harmonizing Hearts stage with marvelous guest performers. Sara Papini is a JUNO Award-nominated internationally renowned opera singer who has graced stages around the world. She made her New York city debut in the role of Tina in Jonathan Dove's Flight. She has performed under the baton of Metropolitan Opera conductor Paul Nadler in New York, Montreal, Virginia and in Tel Aviv, Israel with the Israeli Chamber Orchestra. In Toronto, she is a frequent performer with the Casa Loma Symphony Orchestra.

The Cambridge Symphony Orchestra (CSO) was born out of a gathering of several classical musicians, and officially began in 2005. The orchestra is led by Musical Director, Maestro Sabatino Vacca, and as the cultural hub of the musical community, the CSO helps to promote artistic growth and development in the Cambridge area. Highlights have included performing with tenor Ben Heppner, bass-baritone Gary Relyea, baritone James Westman, the River Run Chorus, a special Verdi Anniversary concert with tenor Richard Margison, and annual concerts in partnership with the Drayton Entertainment.

The Casa Loma Symphony Orchestra was founded in 2019 by Artistic Director, Maestro Paolo Busato and Executive Director, Catriona Delaney. The CLSO is the Orchestra in Residence at Casa Loma, performing the Symphony in the Gardens season, Castle by Candlelight, and more, and led by Maestro Paolo Busato.

Singing Out is Toronto's largest 2SLGBTQQIA+ choir. They are a mixed-voice, non-auditioned choir and sing with pride. Singing Out is much more than just a choir - above all, Singing Out is a community with a mission of pride, music, and belonging.

Joey Niceforo made his professional debut in 2005 when he joined the original Canadian Tenors. He then formed his classical crossover ensemble Destino in 2006, which toured internationally, including performances at the Beijing and Vancouver Olympics, Carnegie Hall in New York City, the Miss America Pageant in Las Vegas, and a national tour with the Rankin Family. Joey has performed across Canada, the United States, Italy, Czech Republic and China, mesmerizing audiences with his voice and dynamic performances. Niceforo has performed alongside artists such as Jennifer Hudson, Tom Cochrane, and Marie Osmond.

Niceforo recorded his debut solo album Priceless at Abbey Road Studios in London, England which debuted on iTunes Canada at #3 and has hit the top 100 charts in Ireland, Australia, the United States, and South Africa. It was produced by Grammy Award winning John Jones (Celine Dion, Duran Duran), Grammy award winning and Tony Nominated Steve Sidwell (2012 Olympics, Moulin Rouge, Sarah Brightman, Michael Buble) and Sam Reid (Glass Tiger). Niceforo will be touring the U.S. and Canada in 2023-2024 and is enjoying his residency as a featured guest artist with the Casa Loma Symphony series.

Harmonizing Hearts - Music for a Cause is possible thanks to the support of partners including SiriusXM Canada , Liberty Entertainment Group and Toronto Creatives . For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, please visit the Roy Thomson Hall or Ticketmaster Canada sites.

