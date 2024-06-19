Hardrock Gold Mine Project - Public Comments Invited on Proposed Amendments to the Decision Statement

OTTAWA, ON, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ -

What is happening?

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is holding a public comment period on proposed amendments to the decision statement for the Hardrock Gold Mine Project, an open-pit gold mine located near Geraldton, Ontario.

Why is the Agency holding a public comment period?

When the project was approved in 2018, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change issued a decision statement with legally-binding conditions that Greenstone Gold Mines (the proponent) must comply with throughout the life of the project, including advising the Agency of proposed changes to the project.

The proponent is proposing to build a temporary bypass channel that will manage runoff at the project site until the originally planned diversion ditch is in working order. The temporary channel would be operating for about five years and the change would expand the original project area by 6.46 hectares.

How can I participate?

The Agency invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review the draft analysis of the proposed change, which includes proposed amendments to the Decision Statement, and provide feedback. Please note that this comment period is strictly for the proposed amendments to the Decision Statement. The project approval cannot be amended.

Written comments in either official language will be accepted until July 10, 2024. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80068). The Agency's draft Analysis Report and the proponent's submission about the proposed project change are also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide input in a different format can contact the Agency by writing to [email protected].

For more information on the post-decision phase, please visit the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac.

