Happy Lunar New Year! Canada Post celebrates Year of the Rat

Designed by Albert Ng (O.Ont.) and Seung Jai Paek, of Albert Ng and Associates, the stamps portray the traditional story of the rat's daughter's wedding in the style of folk art known as Chinese farmer painting. The Permanent™ domestic-rate stamp depicts the bride on route to her nuptials, while the International-rate stamp reveals the happily married couple.

The Year of the Rat stamps will be available tomorrow, January 17, in Permanent domestic- and International-rate booklets, as well as a gummed pane of 25 domestic-rate stamps framed by four Chinese blessings. Philatelic collectibles include an unsealed, International-rate Official First Day Cover suitable for use as a "money envelope" for traditional gift-giving.

Follow these links for high-resolution images and additional information in Details magazine.

SOURCE Canada Post

For further information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]

Related Links

www.canadapost.ca

