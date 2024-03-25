The Government of Canada honours the contributions of Hindu communities across the country

OTTAWA, ON, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Hindu communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Holi, the Festival of Colours, with renewed energy and spirit. This ancient festival, marking the end of winter and the beginning of spring, takes on special significance this year as we emerge from a period of challenge and uncertainty.

Traditionally, Holi brings together family, friends and neighbours to light bonfires, dance to music, share delicious food and sprinkle each other with coloured water and vibrant powders. It is a time when differences fade, smiles light up every face and unity is celebrated through diversity.

As we celebrate Holi 2024, we also recognize the countless contributions Hindu Canadians have made to our country. Their cultural heritage, talents and dedication enrich our social fabric and remind us that it is diversity that makes Canada strong.

As Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, I wish Canadians of all origins who celebrate Holi a festival filled with joy, sharing and love. May this occasion inspire us to cultivate harmony, tolerance and mutual respect in our communities.

Happy Holi to all! Holi hai!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

