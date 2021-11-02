Hapbee Technologies Inc. Virtually Opens the Market
Nov 02, 2021, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Yona Shtern, Chief Executive Officer, Hapbee Technologies Inc., ("Hapbee" or the "Company") (TSXV: HAPB) and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head of TSX Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's one year anniversary of its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and to open the market.
Hapbee is a wearable wellness technology company that aims to help people enhance how they feel. Powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology, Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, and others. The Company has offices in Montreal, Vancouver, Seattle and Phoenix. For more information visit Hapbee.com
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, November 2, 2021
|
Time:
|
9:00am - 9:30am
|
Place:
|
Virtually Broadcast
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Matt Brannon, [email protected]
Share this article