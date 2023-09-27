Handcrafted Miniature Terry Fox Installed in Little Canada

Miniature Terry Fox glued in place by school run ambassador and cancer survivor Calvin

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - As millions of students across Canada participate in Terry Fox School Run events this month to raise money for cancer research, today, Little Canada paid tribute to the iconic Canadian who inspired it all. During a special event attended by participants of this year's Terry Fox School Run, Terry's older brother Fred Fox, alongside school run ambassador Calvin, glued a one-inch Terry Fox dipping his artificial foot in the Atlantic Ocean in Little Canada's St. John's Harbour.

"We are honoured that Terry Fox's family have trusted us to include Terry in Little Canada," says Jean-Louis Brenninkmeijer, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Little Canada. "Terry had a profound impact on Canadians and people around the world and he continues to inspire future generations today. We hope Terry's physical miniature representation will bring his story to life in a deep and meaningful way for students and adults alike."

Positioned at mile 0 of his journey, wearing his recognizable Marathon of Hope T-shirt and adidas running shoes, the miniature Terry Fox stands at the water's edge, near the Ford Econoline that followed him during his 143 day, 5,373 km run in 1980. The national monument to Terry stands on a grassy stretch of the harbour. A story card, summarizing Terry's achievements, is positioned beside the Terry Fox installation and details on his life and impact have been incorporated into Little Canada's teacher's guide, which is provided to teachers prior to each classroom visit.

"It's very fitting that Terry is placed in Little Canada's St. John's Canada, as Newfoundland was very important in Terry's Marathon of Hope," says Fred Fox. "When Terry began his Run 43 years ago, he could have never imagined that it would continue in nearly 10,000 schools coast to coast to coast. We hope that future generations who see the Terry Fox tribute at Little Canada will be inspired to donate to cancer research in his name so we get closer to achieving his dream of a world without cancer."

More than 3.5 million students take part in the Terry Fox School Run every year building strong school spirit, setting goals for themselves and setting examples of leadership while at the same time raising critical funds for cancer research, helping to make a difference in the lives of so many. To date, the School Run has raised over $263 million to support high-impact cancer research. Donations to this year's Terry Fox School Run can be made at terryfoxschoolrun.org

"Little Canada is a celebration of Canada and all that makes our country extraordinary. Today is very special for us as we have long dreamed of including Terry's story and legacy in our miniature world. Little Canada wouldn't be complete without Terry Fox," says Brenninkmeijer.

For more information on Little Canada please visit little-canada.ca

About Little Canada Little Canada is a celebration of Canada and all that makes this country so great, shrunk into a 2-hour experience. It is a place for residents and visitors alike to share in their stories and love for Canada all under one roof. Little Canada takes you on a journey of discovery from the moment you enter; it is a place where you'll lose yourself in our country's captivating vistas, famous landmarks, iconic cityscapes, and the many diverse stories that connect people to Canada. The highly detailed and immersive theatrical miniature attraction offers spectacular scenery, enveloping soundscapes, animated features, and moving cars, trains, and boats that all operate on a 15-minute day to night cycle; upon sunset thousands of tiny lights illuminate the display. Little Canada is the 2022 recipient of the Attraction Ontario TOP INDOOR ATTRACTION award, the 2022 ATTRACTION OF THE YEAR award, and the winner of the 2022 Ontario Tourism AWARDS OF EXCELLENCE. For more information and to purchase tickets visit little-canada.ca. You can also find Little Canada on Facebook Instagram, Twitter and Tik Tok.

SOURCE Little Canada

For further information: Katherine Clark, [email protected], 416-453-3288