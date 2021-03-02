A new social mixed reality platform built on Microsoft Mesh

that aims to connect physical and digital worlds

MONTREAL, March 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Guy Laliberté is taking opportunity of its participation at Microsoft Ignite 2021 to announce he is working on a new social mixed reality platform called Hanai World that will aim to connect physical and digital entertainment experiences together into single events that can be experienced in synchronicity—either live or virtually.

Leveraging the power of human connections, Hanai World—the platform which will make the most of Microsoft's powerful new mixed reality collaboration platform Microsoft Mesh—will create and host a wide range of physical and digital experiences in real venues, in the flesh, and virtually, through mixed reality headsets, thus allowing people from all over the world to participate simultaneously in a collective experience, wherever they are. The first events previews should be available end of 2021.

The idea behind Hanai World has been floating in Guy Laliberté's—founder of Cirque du Soleil and Lune Rouge—mind for several years, and it seems that the technology has now caught up, making his vision possible. "I've been chasing at this idea for a very long time, and I've received countless proposals for technology solutions aimed at integrating live and digital experiences," said Guy Laliberté. "But so far, no solution made it possible for us to connect the physical world with its digital twin. With the new Microsoft Mesh platform, combined with 5G technology and cloud computing, we believe that today, the right creative tools are available and at out fingertips allowing us to move forward and invite creatives from all over the world into our lab."

"For many years, I have reflected with Guy on removing barriers from society and dreaming of a world where technology enhances, not limits, the human experience, and it seems that technology is finally catching up to turn our shared dream into reality" said, Alex Kipman, Technical Fellow, Mixed Reality and AI at Microsoft. "With Microsoft Mesh, we put the human at the center of the experience in the hope that we can all form deeper connections through shared experiences. Hanai World will enable new entertainment opportunities that can be limitless by blending the digital and physical world to create experiences that feel familiar and brand new all at the same time. We are proud to work together to bring our shared vision to life."

Reaching out to mixed-media artists to share content through Hanai World

Hanai World wants to empower artists, allowing them to develop entertainment experiences that inspire awe and celebrate the interconnection between humans. It calls out to mixed-reality artists and creatives worldwide interested in sharing content through the Hanai World hub.

A 'virtual handshake' between Microsoft and Hanai World

Hanai World's participation at Microsoft Ignite seals the first 'holoported' handshake between Guy Laliberté and Alex Kipman, Technical Fellow at Microsoft and creator of the Microsoft HoloLens. Hanai World and Microsoft have a privileged relationship. Both experts in their respective fields, the Hanai World and Microsoft teams will put together their core skills: technology and mixed reality on the Microsoft side; the creation of entertainment experiences and the capacity to operate physical venues on the part of Hanai World.

About Hanai World

Hanai World is a new venture by Guy Laliberté, founder of Cirque du Soleil and Lune Rouge. Its mission is to empower artists, creators and communities to create experiences that inspire connection and wonder. Hanai World aims to connect physical and digital entertainment experiences by leveraging the power of human connections and creating events that can be simultaneously lived in both worlds. Hanai World is a group of forward-thinking creatives and entrepreneurs who like to think outside the box while promoting messages of love, trust and respect. To join Hanai World, visit https://hanaiworld.com/.

SOURCE Groupe Lune Rouge

Anne Dongois, General Manager, Wannabe A Frog

