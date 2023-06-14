In partnership with Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, Société d'habitation du Québec and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

MAGOG, QC, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The NPO Han-Logement today inaugurated a 3-unit building on Principale Street East in Magog (civic numbers 1468-1472). The newly built affordable housing meets the needs of persons with a physical and/or intellectual disability and/or with autism spectrum disorder.

The $720,000 project was made possible by contributions from several partners, including a major donation by the Constance-Langlois Foundation. The other financial partners are the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, the Government of Québec through Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), and the Government of Canada, through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's (CMHC). Desjardins Entreprises, which is providing a mortgage, is also playing an important financial role, along with the Caisse d'économie solidaire Desjardins (Cécosol).

The SHQ contributed $250,000, drawn from the funding provided by the federal government under the Canada-Québec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement.

Eligible tenants will receive a subsidy under the SHQ's Québec Rent Supplement program, which caps the rent at 25% of their income. The remainder will be assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Magog (10%).

"Our government is proud to contribute to this housing project for people with a physical or intellectual disability or with autism spectrum disorder. We must also consider the families of these people, who will be comforted to know that they are living in affordable, safe, supervised housing adapted to their needs."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Minister Responsible for Housing

"Building a safer, more inclusive Canada is a priority for our government, and that's why we're proud to support adapted housing projects like the one in Magog. The members of the Han-Logement team are visionaries, and they have responded to a crying need in our region. Thanks to their dedication, Brome-Missisquoi' citizens will have access to adapted, safe and affordable housing, and I'm delighted to say that this is a home-grown initiative."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament, Brome—Missisquoi

"Thanks to the joint efforts of Han Logement and its partners, including the Québec government, our region is being enriched with a living environment that will make a real difference in the community. I'm delighted to see that we have the will, in Magog and throughout our beautiful region, to take good care of people with special needs and to house them appropriately."

Gilles Bélanger, Member for Orford

"The partnership between Han-Logement and the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ began in 2017 and each inauguration has been a source of pride. These new affordable accessible units in Magog will transform the lives of their tenants. It's no surprise that Han-Logement's business model, which brings together financial, government and municipal players and donors, is creating such a buzz. Hats off to the entire Han-Logement team, and let's keep working towards the goal of 500 units in 40 cities across Québec."

Réjean Bellemare, Regional Coordination Advisor, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ.

"We are delighted to inaugurate this new building in Magog. We'd like to extend a special thanks to the Constance-Langlois Foundation, which not only donated the land but made a generous financial contribution as well.

Some may think that three apartments isn't much but at Han-Logement every new unit counts because it provides one more person with an appropriate and affordable living environment despite their disability. We can therefore congratulate ourselves on having contributed to the construction of almost 30 buildings totalling nearly 200 units, which have generated investments of $30 million.

Our greatest reward is to see that more and more municipalities care about the well-being of every one of their citizens and call on our expertise to make it happen. As a result, we have several projects on the drawing board in different regions of Québec, including the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie regions."

Gilles Daoust, Han-Logement Board Chair

"We're delighted to have been involved in this project as it fits in perfectly with the raison d'être of the Constance-Langlois Foundation. Our main mandate is to support the Les Fantastiques de Magog by providing the organization with a space adapted to the needs of people with intellectual disabilities. As its main financial backer, we help by organizing fundraising events. Through its financial support, the Constance Langlois Foundation contributes to the physical and intellectual development of the day centre's users, enabling them to enjoy rich and stimulating experiences. Han-Logement plays a major support role, providing them with a place where they can live in dignity, acquire greater autonomy and flourish in their daily lives."

André Girard, Chair of the Constance-Langlois Foundation

About Han Logement

Founded in 2002, Han-Logement is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of people with a physical and/or intellectual disability and/or with autism spectrum disorder living in unsuitable housing by offering affordable, quality units adapted to their needs. The organization has 29 buildings with 184 accessible apartments in Magog, Sherbrooke, Richmond, East Angus and Cowansville. To learn more about Han-Logement, visit: hanlogement.org.

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

Created in 1991, the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ promotes economic growth and employment in Québec by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with other industry leaders. The Fonds immobilier backs residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. The Fonds immobilier backs mixed-use, residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. As of June 30, 2022, the Fonds immobilier had 47 projects worth $4.9 billion in development or construction of which the latter will ultimately create 29,000 jobs, 65 portfolio properties under management, 1.8 million square feet of land for development and a cumulative total of $181 million invested in affordable, social and community housing. The Fonds immobilier is a member of the Canada Green Building Council — Québec division.

About the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As the reference in housing, the SHQ has set itself the mission of meeting the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. To this end, it offers affordable or low-cost housing along with a range of assistance programs to promote residential construction and renovation, home adaptation and home ownership.

To learn more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca.

