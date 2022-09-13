In partnership with Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, Société d'habitation du Québec and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

EAST ANGUS, QC, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The non-profit organization Han-Logement today inaugurated two buildings with six units each on Caroline-Therrien Street (civic numbers 1902 to 1917) in Sherbrooke. The newly built affordable housing meets the needs of persons with a physical and/or intellectual disability and/or autism spectrum disorder.

From left to right : Karianne Beaubien, Association de Sherbrooke pour la déficience intellectuelle (ASDI); Arnaud Duchêne, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ; Jean-Pascal Bernier, Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ); Michel Lapierre, donor and ambassador for the project; Denis Lalumière, Autisme Québec; Joannie Bellerose, City of Sherbrooke Councillor; Line Picard, office of Élisabeth Brière, Member of the Federal Parliament for Sherbrooke; Anick Morin, Desjardins Entreprises - Estrie (CNW Group/Fonds de solidarité FTQ)

The $2.6-million project is the outcome of a funding partnership between Han-Logement, the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, the Government of Québec through Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), and the Government of Canada through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). Desjardins Entreprises, which is providing a mortgage, is also playing an important financial role, along with the Caisse d'économie solidaire Desjardins (Cécosol).

The SHQ contributed $768,000, drawn from the funding provided by the federal government under the Canada-Québec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement.

It is also offering eligible tenants a subsidy under its Rent Supplement program, which caps their rent at 25% of their income. The remainder will be assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Sherbrooke (10%).

"There is a glaring shortage of adapted housing in Sherbrooke. Supporting Han-Logement's projects therefore only makes sense. The structure they put in place 20 years ago has made it possible to house hundreds of people in dignity. They are to be congratulated for their exceptional work."

Évelyne Beaudin, Mayor, City of Sherbrooke

"Han-Logement has an exceptional approach that deserves to be emulated. They have an efficient structure that brings concrete benefits to communities by providing fair access to housing for people with disabilities. The City of Sherbrooke is proud to have supported another one of their projects."

Joanie Bellerose, Municipal Advisor, Head of the Sherbrooke housing emergency task group and President of Parallèle de l'habitation.

"We first teamed up with Han-Logement in 2017 and it's inspiring to see how the partnership has evolved. Twelve adapted housing units were inaugurated today in Sherbrooke, bringing us one step closer to our goal of building 500 units in 40 cities in Québec. This unique, profitable and inclusive business model brings together donors and actors from the financial, public and municipal sectors, and we at the Fonds immobilier are very proud of this collaboration. Let us continue these efforts for the benefit of society."

Martin Raymond, Senior Vice-President, Real Estate Investments, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

"This is Han-Logemont's third inauguration since the start of the year, for a total of 36 accessible housing units in three municipalities. We have several projects in store for 2023 and we're happy to see that our concept is growing in popularity. More and more communities are mobilizing because they believe in inclusion and in creating an environment where everyone can flourish.

Han-Logement is determined to continue its work and is ready to share its expertise with communities that are taking matters in hand to ensure that all their citizens have adequate housing that meets their needs. We believe that this is the starting point for full participation in community life.

As in all Han-Logement projects, the community's support is essential to its success. For this project, the City of Sherbrooke donated the land. Also, we were once again able to count on the tremendous generosity of Michel Lapierre, a loyal partner and ambassador for our projects. Since 2013, this major donor has contributed to the creation of 8 buildings totalling 60 adapted units in Magog and Sherbrooke, including the one inaugurated today. He has been an invaluable ally and we are eternally grateful for his involvement. Han-Logement also received support from local organizations such as Autisme Estrie and the Association de Sherbrooke pour la déficience intellectuelle (ASDI).

I would like to thank all those who participated in any way and hope that the tenants of these accessible apartments will enjoy their new homes."

Gilles Daoust, Chairman of the Han-Logement Board of Directors

"I deeply believe in Han-Logement's mission to offer people with disabilities the opportunity to live in dignity and to help them be as independent as possible thanks to welcoming, adapted and affordable housing. I am happy and proud to be able to contribute to some of Han-Logemont's projects, which are always carried out very efficiently and with the greatest respect for the partners and tenants."

Michel Lapierre, major donor and ambassador

PROJECT PARTNERS

Major local donor

Michel Lapierre

Local partners (support)

City of Sherbrooke

Autisme Estrie

Association de Sherbrooke pour la déficience intellectuelle

Major financial partners

Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ)

Desjardins entreprises – Estrie

Caisse d'économie solidaire Desjardins

About Han-Logement

Founded in 2002, Han-Logement is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of people with a physical and/or intellectual disability and/or autism spectrum disorder living in unsuitable housing by offering affordable, quality units adapted to their needs. The organization has roughly 20 buildings with nearly 160 accessible apartments in Magog, Sherbrooke and Richmond, East Angus and Cowansville. To learn more about Han-Logement, visit: hanlogement.org.

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

Created in 1991, the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ promotes economic growth and employment in Québec by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with other industry leaders. The Fonds immobilier backs residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. The Fonds immobilier backs mixed-use, residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. As of June 30, 2022, the Fonds immobilier had 47 projects worth $4.9 billion in development or construction of which the latter will ultimately create 29,000 jobs, 65 portfolio properties under management, 1.8 million square feet of land for development and a cumulative total of $181 million invested in affordable, social and community housing. The Fonds immobilier is a member of Bâtiment durable Québec.

About the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

A leader in housing, the SHQ works to facilitate citizens' access to appropriate housing conditions. To that end, it offers affordable or low-rental housing and assistance programs promoting residential construction and renovation, home adaptation and home ownership. In addition, the SHQ fosters the development of partnerships with communities, collaboration among sector stakeholders and innovation. To learn more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca, HabitationSHQ.

