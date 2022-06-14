The $1.8-million project was carried out in a partnership between Han-Logement, the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, the Government of Québec, through Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), and the Government of Canada, through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). Desjardins Entreprises, which is providing a mortgage, is playing a major financial role, along with the Caisse d'économie solidaire Desjardins (Cécosol) and Investissement Québec (IQ). The SHQ contributed $358,800, drawn from the funding provided by the federal government under the Canada-Québec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement.

The SHQ will also offer eligible tenants a subsidy under its Rent Supplement program, which caps their rent at 25% of their income. The remaining amount, estimated at over $900,000, will be assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the municipality of Cowansville (10%).

As in all of Han-Logement's projects, the community's support is essential to the project's success. In a show of support for the project, the City of Cowansville donated the land, prepared it for construction and assumed part of the financing. Local business people concerned about the well-being and optimal integration of all members of their community also contributed financially. The Association des personnes handicapées physiques de Brome-Missisquoi (APHPBM) worked tirelessly to mobilize the community and to promote the project.

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That's why I'm so pleased to support this wonderful project in Brome-Missisquoi that provides new tenants with affordable inclusive housing in the community they call home. This project is a testament to the resilience of our community and another great example of the Rapid Housing Initiative."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport, Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec and Member of Parliament for Brome—Missisquoi

"I applaud all the partners for their work on this project, which culminates today with this important inauguration for the Cowansville community. Our government is proud to have contributed to this initiative, which fulfills the objective of providing adequate housing for people with special needs. Housing is a priority for our government and it warms my heart to know that these tenants will have a better quality of life thanks to these new apartments."

Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education, Minister Responsible for the Status of Women and Member for Brome-Missisquoi, on behalf of Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

It is truly a privilege for us to have been able to contribute to this adapted housing project, the only one of its kind in our region. It is a great source of pride to see the involvement and generosity of local donors. Universal access has been at the top of the City of Cowansville's agenda for more than 10 years and thanks to this project, 8 people will have a better quality of life. This initiative shows that when local stakeholders work together, they can create projects that will make a difference for the community.

Sylvie Beauregard, Mayor of Cowansville

"Thank you to all the donors and the City of Cowansville, especially our mayor, Sylvie Beauregard, for believing in this great project and for working so hard to make it a reality. There are now eight people with disabilities who have a home they can call their own."

Frances Champigny, President of the Association des personnes handicapées physiques de Brome-Missisquoi (APHPBM)

"The path to quality housing for all is through dedicated NPOs like Han-Logement. Today's inauguration is a great source of pride for the Fonds immobilier. We first teamed up with Han-Logement in 2017 with the goal of building 500 accessible housing units in about 40 cities in Québec. This unique and profitable business model that brings together donors and financial, government and municipal actors around the same mission has a real impact in society."

Martin Raymond, Senior Vice-President, Real Estate Investments, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

"This is our second inauguration in just two weeks, for a total of 24 new accessible housing units in two municipalities. And we're not even halfway through 2022. Expect more announcements as the year goes on.

Once again, we've seen that the key to the success of Han-Logement's projects is the mobilization of a community that believes in inclusion and in creating an environment where everyone can flourish.

With the housing crisis intensifying all around Québec, it is vital that we create housing for our most vulnerable residents. Han-Logement is determined to continue its work. We are ready to share our expertise with communities that are taking matters in hand to ensure that all their citizens have adequate housing that meets their needs. We believe that this is the starting point for full participation in community life.

The involvement of the City of Cowansville and the support of its business community, local organizations and citizens played a huge role in this project's success. I would like to thank all those who participated in any way and hope that the tenants of these accessible apartments will enjoy their new homes."

Gilles Daoust, Chairman of the Han-Logement Board of Directors

PROJECT PARTNERS

Major local donors and partners (support)

André Fontaine - AGF Brome

Association des personnes handicapées physiques de Brome-Missisquoi

Caisse Desjardins de Brome-Missisquoi

IGA Cowansville - Daigneault Family

- Daigneault Family Jean Guy Hébert - Maximat

RCM of Brome-Missisquoi

Pharmacie Jean-Coutu Cowansville – Julie Coderre

Philippe Tremblay – Bérard Tremblay - Arpenteurs-géomètres

– Bérard Tremblay - Arpenteurs-géomètres City of Cowansville

Major financial partners

Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ)

Desjardins entreprises – Estrie

Caisse d'économie solidaire Desjardins

About Han Logement

Founded in 2002, Han-Logement is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of people with a physical and/or intellectual disability or on the autism spectrum living in unsuitable housing by offering affordable, quality units adapted to their needs. The organization has more than 20 buildings with some 160 accessible apartments in Magog, Sherbrooke and Richmond, East Angus and Cowansville. To learn more about Han-Logement, visit: hanlogement.org.

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

Created in 1991, the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ promotes economic growth and employment in Québec by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with other industry leaders. The Fonds immobilier backs residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. The Fonds immobilier backs mixed-use, residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. As at December 31, 2021, the Fonds immobilier had 54 projects worth $4.9 billion in development or construction that will create some 40,000 jobs, along with 84 portfolio properties under management, 1.8 million square feet of land for development and $146 million allocated to affordable, social and community housing. The Fonds immobilier is a member of the Canada Green Building Council — Québec division. www.fondsftq.com/immobilier

About the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

A leader in housing, the SHQ works to facilitate citizens' access to appropriate housing conditions. To that end, it offers affordable or low-rental housing and assistance programs promoting residential construction and renovation, home adaptation and home ownership. In addition, the SHQ fosters the development of partnerships with communities, collaboration among sector stakeholders and innovation. To learn more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca, HabitationSHQ

