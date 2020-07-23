Hamilton, Ont. welcomes first mobile payment option for parking

Passport Parking offers an easy, digital option for parking payments

HAMILTON, ON, July 23, 2020 /CNW/ -- The City of Hamilton is now offering the Passport Parking app to its residents and visitors. The app, which allows users to pay for parking and extend their sessions from their smartphones, is available at approximately 5,400 on-street and off-street parking spaces.

The app is free to download for both iPhone and Android devices. In addition to using the app to pay for parking, users can:

Receive notifications when parking sessions are ending

Extend sessions remotely with the tap of a button

Safely transact without touching a parking meter or pay station

Track parking history and receipts from their smartphone

"Many of our neighboring municipalities are utilizing parking technology to modernize their operations," said Amanda Mcilveen, Hamilton Manager of Parking Operations and New Initiatives. "Partnering with Passport allows us to keep up with the pace of innovation and to offer a safer, more convenient option for paying to park in the city."

Over 1,000 cities and universities are creating more livable and equitable communities through the Passport Operating System. Drivers can also conveniently pay to park with Passport Parking in other cities within the province, such as Toronto and Windsor.

"Hamilton is heading in the right direction towards modernizing its parking operations and creating a more seamless experience for its parkers," said Passport sales executive, Alicia Smart. "Passport is excited to help the city embrace innovation and prepare for the future."

To pay to park, drivers can download the free Passport Parking app from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

About Passport

Passport sets cities in motion, helping to create more livable, equitable communities. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is a transportation software company, delivering the operating system that enables cities to manage vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks. With Passport, city leaders increase convenience, efficiency and compliance today and tomorrow. Trusted by more than 1,000 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, London, Los Angeles, and Miami, Passport is one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, and was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

