Passport acquires Brand Access, the #1 option for large DTC brands establishing local operations in key markets such as Canada, UK, EU and AUS

Acquisition Enhances All-in-One Solution with In-Country Fulfillment Enablement and Local-Marketplace Management Solution, Empowering Brands Like Ridge and HexClad to Go Global With Ease

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Passport, a leading international ecommerce solutions provider, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Brand Access, a provider of internationalization services for brands such as HexClad Cookware, Darn Tough, Bungie, and Ozlo Sleep. This strategic acquisition strengthens Passport's commitment to helping brands unlock their global potential by integrating local managed services like in-country logistics and marketplace management in key regions, including Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union. Passport is also pleased to announce several global 3PL Launch Partners: Bergen Logistics, Capacity LLC, DCL Logistics, Outerspace, ShipBob, Shipfusion and ShipMonk. Brands that fulfill with one of these 3PLs will have immediate access to Passport's in-country fulfillment enablement solution for major markets such as Canada, UK, EU and Australia.

Passport + Brand Access

The acquisition builds on Passport's mission to simplify international growth for ecommerce brands by eliminating barriers to expansion. By incorporating Brand Access's specialized capabilities, Passport expands its Passport Global all-in-one solution, which now offers merchants three customizable pathways to scale internationally: cross-border solutions, in-country solutions, and marketplace management. Together, these managed solutions provide brands with flexible options to grow globally while reducing costs and operational complexity.

"This acquisition is a game-changer for Passport and the brands we serve," said Alex Yancher, CEO & Co-Founder of Passport. "By bringing Brand Access into the fold, we're not just offering more solutions—we're empowering our customers to grow in a way that makes sense for their business, whether that's cross-border, in-country, or on global marketplaces like Amazon or all three! Together, we're building a future where international growth is seamless and accessible for every brand."

One of Brand Access's notable customers, Ridge, expressed enthusiasm about the enhanced opportunities this acquisition will bring. "Working with Brand Access transformed how we approach international markets," said Sean Frank, CEO of Ridge. "With the addition of Passport's proven cross-border logistics and compliance expertise, the combined offering is a complete solution for brands looking to expand globally. It's a win-win for brands ready to scale."

Long-time customer of both companies, Glamnetic, also shared their perspective on the partnership. "Passport and Brand Access have both separately helped Glamnetic drive global growth. Bringing these two companies together—with their cross-border and in-country solutions—is a natural evolution," said Kevin Gould, co-founder of Glamnetic. "We are excited to continue partnering and growing with the new Passport."

Brand Access's expertise in localized operations and marketplace management accelerates Passport's ability to offer tailored growth strategies for brands across a variety of verticals. Craig Wasley, CEO of Brand Access, echoed this enthusiasm: "Passport's vision aligns perfectly with what we've built at Brand Access. Our expertise in in-country solutions and marketplace management, combined with Passport's proven cross-border and localization capabilities, creates a synergy that will unlock incredible opportunities for brands to grow internationally."

The acquisition comes during a period of rapid growth for Passport. The expanded Passport Global suite builds on its existing success, helping brands like Dolls Kill, Goli Nutrition, Ogee, OneSkin, and Wildflower Cases scale through services including store localization, reliable global shipping, landed duty and tax calculations, and expert compliance management.

By adding in-country enablement and marketplace services, Passport further positions itself as the premier solution for ecommerce brands seeking to expand globally, offering unparalleled localization and logistics support.

To learn more about Passport and its growing suite of services, visit their new online home at passportglobal.com .

ABOUT PASSPORT:

Founded in 2017, Passport is a global ecommerce solutions provider that empowers merchants—like Dolls Kill, Goli Nutrition, Ogee, OneSkin, and Wildflower Cases—to grow profitably and confidently in over 180 countries. Combining innovative technology, global logistics, and expert compliance and growth support, Passport delivers the right solutions for the right markets at every stage of global growth. From cross-border logistics to in-country enablement services, Passport offers a seamless, flexible experience to help D2C brands unlock their full global potential. To learn more about the company, offerings, and careers, visit passportglobal.com .

ABOUT BRAND ACCESS:

Brand Access was established in 2016 as a brand expansion agency, dedicated to helping its clients find and strengthen their relationship with their global customers. Not simply a technology provider, but a client partner, providing a full suite of eCommerce services.

[email protected]