TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Representatives from Hamilton ETFs joined Richard Rohan, Chief Growth Officer, Trust, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate the launch of the Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF (TSX: HMAX) and open the market.

Hamilton ETFs Opens the Market Monday, February 6, 2023

Hamilton ETFs is a Canadian investment manager specializing in the global financial services sector. With over $1.7 billion in assets under management, the firm offers ten exchange traded funds including both rules-based and active mandates. Hamilton ETFs is also an active commentator on the global financial services sector; the firm's most recent Insights can be found at www.hamiltonetfs.com/insights-commentary .

"Monthly cash flow continues to be of significant importance to many Canadian investors, and we are excited to launch HMAX, which has been designed with those investors in mind. With an initial target yield of 13%+, HMAX will be the highest yielding financials ETF in Canada and provide exposure to a portfolio of Canadian banks and financials with an innovative active covered call strategy to maximize monthly income and reduce volatility", said Pat Sommerville, Senior Partner and Head of Business Development at Hamilton ETFs.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Louis Ribieras, (647-242-7855)