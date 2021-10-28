Parachute, in collaboration with our partner, the Canadian Association of Road Safety Professionals (CARSP), recognizes that while some progress has been made on Canada's Road Safety Strategy 2025, much work remains to be done. That is why both organizations are calling on all levels of governments and others to support the:

continued improvements in the design of roads and vehicles;

enhancement of laws and equitable law enforcement;

provision of timely, life-saving emergency care for the injured.

The plan also reflects the Stockholm Declaration's promotion of policies to promote walking, cycling and using public transport as inherently healthy and environmentally sound modes of transport. That declaration came out of the Third Ministerial Conference on Road Safety, held in Sweden in 2020.

"This plan is built on taking a "Safe Systems Approach', " explains Pamela Fuselli, President and CEO of Parachute, Canada's national charity dedicated to injury prevention. "It's about improving road safety by acknowledging that humans will make mistakes and errors, so we design our roads, vehicles and all our transportation systems to reduce injury. This approach is at the heart of Vision Zero, the road safety model that has as its ultimate goal the end of deaths on our roads. We can prevent these deaths, if we commit to this kind of action."

Parachute and CARSP strongly support speed reduction as a key factor in reducing road deaths and serious injuries over the next decade.

"Managing speed on all roads is critical to the effective implementation of the Safe System Approach," says Brenda Suggett, Executive Director of CARSP. "In densely populated urban areas, there is strong evidence that even the best road and vehicle design features cannot prevent severe outcomes when speeds are above 30 km/h. In urban areas where there is a strong presence of cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians, a maximum speed limit of 30 km/h should be implemented."

Progress made during the previous Decade of Action for Road Safety (2011 to 2020) has laid the foundation for accelerated action in the years ahead. Some of the achievements of the past 10 years include:

the inclusion of road safety on the global health and development agenda;

broad dissemination of scientific guidance on what works to improve road safety;

strengthening of partnerships and networks;

mobilizing resources.

Desjardins Group has been a long-time supporter of Parachute's work in road safety and Vision Zero.

"Keeping people safe on roads is a shared responsibility, which is why Desjardins is so proud to continue to work alongside our partners to improve road safety and help prevent the needless loss of life," said Valérie Lavoie, President and Chief Operating Officer, Desjardins General Insurance Group. "Distracted driving is one of the biggest risk factors for drivers and all road users. Injuries and fatalities caused by driving distracted can be prevented if drivers stay focused and alert while on the roads. We will continue to support our partners throughout the next Decade of Action for Road Safety and invest in campaigns for road users to help reduce the risks of the road."

About Parachute

Parachute is Canada's national charity dedicated to reducing the devastating impact of preventable injuries. Injury is the No. 1 killer of Canadians aged 1 to 44 and costs the Canadian economy $29.4 billion annually. Through education and advocacy, Parachute is working to save lives and create a Canada free of serious injuries. For more information, visit us at parachute.ca and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About the Canadian Association of Road Safety Professionals (CARSP)

CARSP is a national organization with over 400 members, dedicated to enhancing road safety at home and abroad. CARSP supports Canada's road safety community by providing access to multi-disciplinary information, research and networking opportunities. CARSP is a diverse group of professionals involved in the research, management, delivery and promotion of road safety programs. For more information, visit us at carsp.ca and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest co-operative financial group in North America and the fifth largest co-operative financial group in the world, with assets of $389.3 billion. In 2020 it was ranked as one of the world's Top 100 Employers by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

SOURCE Parachute

For further information: Media Contact: Kelley Teahen, Vice President, Communications and Marketing, Parachute, [email protected], 647-776-5128