Halsey is the Next Artist Confirmed for iHeartRadio Canada's Secret Sessions Concert Event

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - iHeartRadio Canada announced today the IHEARTRADIO SECRET SESSION WITH HALSEY, the latest installment of the wildly popular iHeartRadio Secret Sessions that connects music fans to the biggest artists in the world. After recently announcing her highly-anticipated upcoming album title, Manic, and the debut of her new single, "Graveyard", Halsey performs at a secret location somewhere in Canada this October. Fans can win a chance to see Halsey by tuning in to iHeartRadio stations across Canada or visiting iHeartRadio.ca.



"iHeartRadio Secret Sessions allow us to deliver unique experiences with the biggest names in music," said Rob Farina, Head of Radio Content, Strategy, and iHeartRadio Canada. "With so much excitement surrounding Halsey's new album, we are thrilled to give iHeartRadio listeners exclusive access to her new material and biggest hits."

Listeners can tune into iHeartRadio stations across the country or visit iHeartRadio.ca until Oct. 6 for a chance to win tickets to the live intimate performance and meet and greet with Halsey. Travel and accommodation provided (if applicable). Full contesting details and regulations are available here. Virgin Mobile Members also get a chance to win tickets by entering online at VirginMobile.ca or through the My Benefits app, starting today, Sept. 23.

Previous iHeartRadio Secret Sessions in Canada include IHEARTRADIO SECRET SESSION WITH SHAWN MENDES, IHEARTRADIO SECRET SESSION WITH MARSHMELLO, and IHEARTRADIO SECRET SESSION WITH NEIL YOUNG.

