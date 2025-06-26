TORONTO, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Just in time for Canada Day and summer long weekends, Halo Top Canada is giving fans another reason to celebrate. Its iconic Birthday Cake flavour has been upgraded, now with three times the sprinkles for a more colourful, craveable scoop. The best part? It still delivers indulgent taste with just 140 calories per serving.

Halo Top Birthday Cake 3x More Sprinkles (CNW Group/Halo Top Canada)

The reimagined flavour hasn't gone anywhere; it's simply gotten better. The new pint offers the same rich, creamy vanilla cake base, now with more texture, colour, and joy in every bite. And like all Halo Top Canada products, it's proudly made right here in Canada with quality ingredients Canadians can feel good about.

"Birthday Cake has been an iconic part of our lineup since day one," said Anne-Marie Docherty, President of Halo Top Canada. "We listened to our fans and found a way to add even more joy to a pint that already made people smile. With triple the sprinkles, it's a little louder, a little brighter and still just 140 calories per serving. That balance of fun and feel-good is what Halo Top is all about."

Whether you're celebrating something big, something small, or just making it through Monday, the new Birthday Cake pint delivers party vibes with no second guessing. Its light texture and swirl of rainbow sprinkles make it a scoop you can enjoy any day of the week, no candles required.

The upgraded Birthday Cake flavour is now available in grocery stores across Canada, joining Halo Top's growing lineup of low-calorie, high-protein treats. As Canadian shoppers continue to seek indulgences that align with their goals, Halo Top remains the go-to brand for "Indulgence Reimagined" where dessert meets balance, and flavour never takes a back seat.

For more information or to find your nearest retailer, visit https://halotop.ca/ or follow @HaloTop_CA on Instagram.

SOURCE Halo Top Canada

Antoinette Scott, Senior Manager, Social Media and Digital, [email protected]