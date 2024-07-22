Hallō Nelson Launches - Extraordinary Mountainside Community in the Kootenay Rockies

Introducing The First Homes – Artfully Designed and Furnished

Hallō Nelson's premier ownership offering is The First Homes, a collection of 24 impeccably designed, fully furnished townhomes exceeding any property ever offered in Canada. Inspired by world-class resort living, these rare residences feature high-design, modern classic furnishings, and are fully curated through to fine linens, premium porcelain and crystal glassware with exceptional attention to the best. Exemplifying quiet luxury, the townhomes overlook the first fairway of The Dodger, backdropped by the Selkirk Mountains and overlooking the iconic Kootenay Lake.

Design focussed for refined living, each First Home has three main bedrooms and a privately accessed, self-contained suite or fourth bedroom for extended family or guests. The townhomes seamlessly intertwine indoor and outdoor living to cultivate relaxation and rejuvenation – a "live well" focus that continues steps from the door, with a 25-metre heated pool, hot tub, fitness facility, and signature tennis court. Presales for The First Homes are now underway, with prices starting at $1.85 million.

"Hallō Nelson embraces Nelson's unique character as part of its design approach, and in tandem introduces a world-class destination with unrivalled amenities," says Farhad Ebrahimi, Chief Executive Officer at Hallō Properties. "Hallō Nelson homes are exceptionally designed and crafted—no detail is overlooked. Through extensive research, exploration, and dialogue with the site and town, we have brought together an exceptional development team with unrivalled international experience coupled with first hand local expertise. Together, we will shape Hallō Nelson into an exceptional community that harmonizes with Nelson's character, seamlessly fitting into a fabric that balances tradition with innovation."

Unrivalled Community Amenities – Canada's First Troon Golf Course

In addition to over 300 residential units, Hallō Nelson will feature a mixed-use, small-scale commercial hub with boutique accommodations, restaurants, specialty retail, general store, village green, and outdoor ice skating rink; a state-of-the-art fitness center; and a signature thermal spa.

Hallō Nelson's jewel is The Dodger. Located on the 130-acre site, the 18-hole golf course is a revival of the historic Granite Pointe Golf Club, opened in 1920 and now reimagined as a landmark mountain course destined to be a top new course for Western Canada. Renowned golf course architect, Doug Carrick, is leading the transformation, while Troon Golf, the world's leading golf course management company, will oversee operations of the course as well as the new clubhouse and community venues.

Community-First Vision – Investing in People and Place

An extension of the Nelson community, Hallō Nelson is already infusing new employment opportunities into the area by working with many local businesses including Cover Architecture , Harmony Engineering , KWL Engineers , RJC Engineers , Rocky Point Engineering , Tamarack Media , and Dave Heath Photography . Employees of Hallō Nelson will benefit from a substantial inventory of integrated accommodation and services available at below market rates, that will set the new industry standard for staff accommodations.

"We will develop and operate Hallō Nelson with the intention of creating a legacy project that gives value to the community and surroundings. We want to reflect the authenticity and charm of this remarkable town," says Graham Kwan, Development Principal at Hallō Properties. "Hallō Nelson presents homeowners with a unique opportunity to live in an idyllic all-season community with unrivalled skiing and best-in-class Troon golf while benefiting from a host of premier amenities. We anticipate that Hallō Nelson will appeal to homeowners who seek active outdoor adventure, in a truly authentic and real mountain town, all from their exceptionally designed and exceptionally appointed homes."

For more information on Hallõ Nelson visit hallonelson.com .

About Hallō Properties:

Hallō Properties is a developer of luxury boutique resort and live well communities with current developments in Nelson, Revelstoke and the Sunshine Coast, British Columbia. The company's focus is conceiving, developing, and operating exceptional destinations that draw from the best-of-the-best from across the globe, coupled with the best-of-the-best in Super Natural British Columbia. Each property is distinguished by an irreplaceable location, with unrivalled attention to detail in programming, design, and curated experiences not previously available in Canada.

Media contact:

Megan Harper | [email protected] | 647.390.0874

Melissa Verdicchio | [email protected] | 604.816.8689

SOURCE Hallō Nelson

To enquire about presales, please contact: Maria Peters | [email protected] | 604.910.5327