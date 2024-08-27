The Dodger at Hallō Nelson--unveiled as the only Troon-managed golf course in Canada and designed by Doug Carrick. A limited release of First Homes for purchase will be located on the first fairway.

NELSON, BC, Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Hallō Properties is proud to unveil "The Dodger" at Hallō Nelson soon-to-be Canada's only Troon-managed golf course. Designed by Doug Carrick, the visionary behind Predator Ridge's Ridge Course, Greywolf Golf Course, Muskoka Bay Golf Club, and Bigwin Island Golf Club, this new 18-hole course is set to elevate British Columbia golf for enthusiasts across Western Canada and beyond. Course construction is slated to begin in early 2025 and be completed in 2027.

The Dodger at Hallō Nelson (CNW Group/Hallō Nelson) Left to Right: Jim McLaughlin, Division President of TCS, a Troon company; Farhad Ebrahimi, CEO, Hallō Properties; Doug Carrick, Principal Golf Course Architect, Carrick Design; Graham Kwan, Development Principal, Hallō Properties on the site of The Dodger at Hallō Nelson with work on the new course well underway. (CNW Group/Hallō Nelson)

Located on a picturesque 130-acre plateau overlooking Kootenay Lake and surrounded by the Selkirk Mountains, the former Granite Pointe Golf Course is being reimagined as The Dodger, a par 70 mountain course combining contrast and variety of slopes, lake and mountain vistas, forest enclosure, and open fairway meadows. In this magnificent setting, the remarkable work of Canadian golf course architect Doug Carrick and Troon Golf will take on another dimension.

Carrick, widely recognized as one of Canada's preeminent course designers, continues his mission of designing intriguing golf courses that will withstand the test of time while providing golfers a superb player experience. Carrick's mission will be exemplified in the breathtaking 13th hole that will drop over 50 meters from four different high-elevation tee boxes delivering exceptional views over Kootenay Lake and the surrounding mountain ranges.

"I am thrilled to be involved in the design of an exciting mountainside golf course for the new Hallō Nelson," states Doug Carrick, Principal Golf Course Architect of Carrick Design. "Working with my clients Graham Kwan and Farhad Ebrahimi, along with their talented team of architects, planners and engineers, has been an incredibly captivating experience, as the team brings their vision for the property to life. The golf course will feature some of the most stunning views and dramatic elevation changes of any course I've seen anywhere in the world. The individual golf holes weave through undulating terrain, gradually climbing the mountain side exposing a tremendous variety of views and engaging golf shots. The towering evergreen trees and intricately sculpted bunkers will give the course a sense of timeless elegance and beauty. I have no doubt that it will be a golf course on many golfers' bucket list when visiting Western Canada."

The Dodger at Hallō Nelson will see the former course that opened in 1920 reborn as a cornerstone summer recreational asset and community legacy in Nelson. With the standard of service and operations provided by Troon's world-class team of professionals, the mountain golf course will be a key feature of Hallō Nelson, juxtaposed with the many other outdoor and winter alpine pursuits that the Kootenay region is known for, and integrated with year-round Troon-managed hospitality at a new clubhouse, new restaurants and boutique retail, as well as exceptional accommodations and mountain homes.

"The Hallō Properties team has found a location destined to become one of the top golf destinations in Canada. Combining a stunning Doug Carrick-design with our experience and expertise in operating and marketing upscale golf properties is an exciting undertaking. Our joint intention is to make The Dodger at Hallō Nelson a flagship, Troon-managed property for Western Canada" notes Jim McLaughlin, Division President of TCS, a Troon company.

A Premium Soon to be Realized on the First Homes at Hallō Nelson

The Dodger is a key part of the $500-million-dollar, master-planned community in Nelson, British Columbia, which is hallmarked by exceptional residences and amenities complementing Nelson's magnetic beauty, people, and culture. Overlooking the first fairway of The Dodger, Hallō Nelson's premier real estate offering is The First Homes, a collection of 24 impeccably designed, fully furnished townhomes with a level of appointed curation exceeding any property offered in Canada and now available for purchase.

The average golf premium for residential units with direct frontage on, or in immediate proximity to, a golf course is estimated by the National Golf Federation (NGF) at about 15% in added value. Upon completion, The Dodger is anticipated to provide a substantial added value lift on the First Homes, that is materially higher than the NGF average, and leveraged by the Doug Carrick design and Troon's best-in-class operational and service excellence. This is especially anticipated given that these will be the only fairway frontage townhomes offered within the Hallō Nelson development.

"The Dodger at Hallō Nelson is superbly geographically located close to the Canada-U.S. border, with direct air access from airports in Nelson, Castlegar, and Trail. Our location south of some of the other western Canadian golf courses allows us to open earlier and close later each season, " states Graham Kwan, Development Principal of Hallō Nelson. "As the only golf course being operated by Troon in all of Canada, we also expect The Dodger to be highly appealing to our First Homes buyers, where their home ownership extends access to other Troon-managed courses worldwide through the company's complimentary Troon Advantage program."

Fully furnished four-bedroom First Homes on the first fairway of The Dodger at Hallō Nelson start at $1.95 million, and are priced well below comparable fairway frontage homes on other courses currently under development in Canada. Hallō Nelson's limited release of First Homes offers discerning buyers and property investors exceptional value in an asset-backed, real property investment that will never be repeated and with limited inventory available.

For more information on Hallō Nelson visit hallonelson.com .

For purchase enquiries of the limited release First Homes located on The Dodger please contact: Maria Peters | [email protected] | 604.910.5327

About Hallō Properties

Hallō Properties is a developer of luxury boutique resort and live well communities with current developments in Nelson, Revelstoke and the Sunshine Coast, British Columbia. The company's focus is conceiving, developing, and operating exceptional destinations that draw from the best-of-the-best from across the globe, coupled with the best-of-the-best in Super Natural British Columbia. Each property is distinguished by an irreplaceable location, with unrivalled attention to detail in programming, design, and curated experiences not previously available in Canada.

About Troon

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Troon is the world's largest golf and golf-related hospitality management company providing services at 900-plus locations in 45-plus states and 35-plus countries, including operational responsibility for 575-plus 18-hole equivalent golf courses. In addition to golf, Troon specializes in homeowner association management, private residence clubs, estate management and associated hospitality venues. Troon's award-winning food and beverage division operates and manages 600-plus food and beverage operations located at golf resorts, private clubs, daily fee golf courses and recreational facilities. Troon's family of brands includes Troon Golf, Troon Privé, Troon International, Indigo Sports, CADDIEMASTER, ClubUp, Cliff Drysdale Tennis, Peter Burwash International, True Club Solutions, RealFood Hospitality, Strategy and Design, Casa Verde Golf, ICON Management and Eventive Sports. For more information, visit www.Troon.com

SOURCE Hallō Nelson

Media contacts: Megan Harper | [email protected] | 647.390.0874; Melissa Verdicchio | [email protected] | 604.816.8689; Rob Myers | [email protected] | 480.477.0506