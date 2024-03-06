Halifax's 'Chefs for UNICEF Water for Life Gala' raises crucial funds to provide safe water for children

Women and girls worldwide continue to bear the brunt of the water crisis

HALIFAX, NS, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ - In support of UNICEF's work to improve access to safe water and sanitation for girls and boys around the world, UNICEF Canada will host its 32nd annual Chefs for UNICEF Water for Life Gala at the Halifax Convention Centre on Thursday, April 18, 2024. The Gala aims to raise $390,000 as children continue to urgently need support.

A young Somali girl fetches water from a UNICEF supported water point. (CNW Group/UNICEF Canada) A group of girls collect water from a tap, installed with UNICEF support, in Ahu Dara, Afghanistan. (CNW Group/UNICEF Canada)

"Ahead of International Women's Day, let's remember girls are nearly twice as likely as boys to be responsible for fetching water for households, and spend more time doing it each day," said Sevaun Palvetzian, President and CEO of UNICEF Canada. "Every step a girl takes to collect water is a step away from school, play, and safety. As war, disease outbreaks, and extreme weather continue to turn children's lives upside down, UNICEF is more committed than ever to reaching every girl and every child with the vital water services they need to thrive."

Emceeing the event this year is Global News Halifax anchor Paul Brothers and keynote speaker is bestselling author and child rights advocate Ishmael Beah, a former child soldier who spent eight months in a UNICEF-supported demobilization centre in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Participating chefs will include:

Adam Bower , Grand Banker Bar & Grill and The Old Fish Factory Restaurant

Andy Camm , Harbour City Bar & Grill at Hotel Halifax

Christopher Chafe , Westin Nova Scotian and Seaport Social

Raj Gupta, Bells Lane Kitchen by Scanway



Geir Simensen , Legendary Hospitality

Malcolm Campbell , Cabot Cape Breton

Christophe Luzeux, Halifax Convention Centre

Rob MacIsaac , My Metro Works

Brenan Madill , Sysco Canada

"For the past 32 years, the generosity and support of the people of Halifax has made the Chiefs for UNICEF Water for Life Gala one of UNICEF's most successful fundraising events in North America," said Jeannine Bakeeff, UNICEF Canada Board Member and the Gala's Chair. "No matter where you look, access to safe water makes a tremendous difference in the lives of people. Our community has the opportunity to continue to help UNICEF in its life-saving work to provide access to water for children in some of the hardest places to reach in the world."

UNICEF works in 130 countries around the globe to make safe water and sanitation more widely accessible for every child. With the generous funding of donors, UNICEF is also helping to provide safe water, gender-specific toilets, hand washing facilities and hygiene education in schools to ensure girls and boys have the best learning environment possible.

For more information on the event, to buy tickets or bid on auction items, please visit: Chefs For UNICEF Water for Life Gala.

Notes to editors:

About UNICEF

UNICEF is the world's leading humanitarian organization focused on children. We work in the most challenging areas to provide protection, healthcare and immunizations, education, safe water and sanitation and nutrition. As part of the United Nations, our unrivaled reach spans more than 190 countries and territories, ensuring we are on the ground to help the most disadvantaged children. While part of the UN system, UNICEF relies entirely on voluntary donations to finance our life-saving work.

