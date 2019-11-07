Halifax Launches Innovation Outpost as part of new Innovation District to Support Startups and Scaleups

HALIFAX, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The Halifax Partnership and the Halifax Regional Municipality, with support from the Province of Nova Scotia, opened the Halifax Innovation Outpost today at Volta, Canada's east coast innovation hub.

The Halifax Innovation Outpost is a partnership between the Halifax Regional Municipality and the Halifax Partnership. The Outpost will provide a platform to address social and civic challenges, improve municipal data transparency, and enable startups and scaleups to beta test and evolve ideas and products with public, private, post-secondary and community partners. It is being led by Karl Allen-Muncey, former lead of the Digital Kitchener Innovation Lab for the City of Kitchener, and the Innovation Outpost for Postmedia, Canada's largest news media company.

The Innovation Outpost is an important addition to the Halifax Innovation District – which was also launched at today's announcement. The Halifax Partnership is leading the advancement of the Halifax Innovation District with support from the Province of Nova Scotia. The aim is to increase access to innovation spaces and resources, address infrastructure and programming gaps, and create stronger ties and partnerships between academia, corporations, risk capital, government and entrepreneurs.

Halifax is becoming one of Canada's most exciting technology and innovation hubs with an Innovation District that has the potential to fuel significant growth of viable startups and scaleup companies. The District is a concentrated area in the centre of the Halifax region where entrepreneurs, firms and organizations are connecting and collaborating to generate and accelerate new ideas. It is home to five universities and colleges, multiple startup incubators and innovation labs, and over 2,000 companies including startups and scaleups in the IT, life sciences, CleanTech and OceanTech sectors.

Quotes:

"The Government of Nova Scotia is pleased to support the Halifax Partnership as they continue to build an environment that gives our innovators and entrepreneurs access to the tools and resources they need to succeed. We know startups and scaleups need to be able to easily connect with their partners, and the innovation district provides that ability." - Business Minister Geoff MacLellan, Province of Nova Scotia

"Civic innovation is a necessity, not a luxury. This lab is an opportunity to find answers to longstanding challenges, to deploy agile thinking and new technologies in pursuit of a more livable city, and to make a statement that historic Halifax is stepping decisively into the future." – Mayor Mike Savage, Halifax Regional Municipality

"The Halifax Partnership is excited to be working with our private, public and post-secondary investors and partners to build an Innovation District that supports and accelerates entrepreneurial and economic growth. Our goal is to make it easier for new and established companies to undertake R&D, commercialize ideas, and start and grow successful companies." - Wendy Luther, President and CEO, Halifax Partnership

"Creating a thriving, innovation-driven economy requires a vibrant ecosystem that brings together a variety of people and organizations so they can collaborate and learn from each other. Co-location is one strategy Volta is leveraging to create an environment where public and private organizations can engage with the startup community and infuse innovation into their corporate DNA. The addition of Halifax's Innovation Outpost is a tremendous step towards establishing Halifax as one of Canada's most innovative cities, and Volta is pleased to play a role in building on the momentum we've experienced over the past few years." - Jesse Rodgers, Chief Executive Officer, Volta

About the Halifax Partnership:

The Halifax Partnership is Halifax's public-private economic development organization. The Halifax Partnership drives and accelerates economic growth by selling and marketing Halifax to the world, helping businesses reach their full potential and tracking Halifax's economic progress. The Halifax Partnership's network of influential and globally connected Investors and partners are committed to building a thriving, prosperous Halifax. www.halifaxpartnership.com

About the Halifax Regional Municipality:

The Halifax Regional Municipality is the government for the largest municipality in Atlantic Canada, delivering programs and services to more than 430,000 residents across 200 communities and neighbourhoods. Halifax boasts the friendliness of a small town with the amenities, culture and opportunities of a modern urban centre. As home to some of the brightest minds and best educational institutions in the world, Halifax is forward thinking, resilient and resourceful, with a reputation as an energetic, caring community that embraces creativity and innovation. www.halifax.ca

About Volta

Volta (formerly Volta Labs) is one of Canada's largest innovation hubs, located in downtown Halifax, Nova Scotia. The Innovation Hub houses over 43 tech-based ventures, four Innovation Outposts, and six service and community partners, that collectively employs more than 400 people in Volta's space. Established in 2013, Volta is a place where members of the Atlantic Canadian innovation ecosystem can work, connect and learn from one another by accessing co-working space, events and programs. Learn more at www.voltaeffect.com .

