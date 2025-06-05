Leading Experts Convene in Halifax for Economic Forum on Trade, Competition, and Growth

HALIFAX, NS, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Halifax Partnership, the School of Public Policy at the University of Calgary, and the Public Policy Forum (PPF) co-hosted a dynamic economic forum, bringing together top policymakers, economists, and industry leaders from across the region to tackle one of Canada's most pressing economic challenges: unlocking growth by reducing internal trade and regulatory barriers.

The event sparked lively discussions and fresh ideas on how greater interprovincial cooperation and smarter regulation can boost productivity and competition and fuel long-term prosperity across the country.

Trevor Tombe, Director of Fiscal and Economic Policy with the School of Public Policy at the University of Calgary and a Fellow at PPF, delivered the keynote address, sharing findings from a new report, Unlocking Regional Growth: The Role of Internal Trade Costs in Atlantic Canada, released today by PPF.

"The cost of doing business across provincial borders is quietly placing strain on our economy," said Tombe, whose research has shown that the Atlantic provinces are the most profoundly affected by internal trade barriers in Canada. "The Province of Nova Scotia, along with Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Prince Edward Island, is taking steps to improve trade and investment opportunities between provinces."

According to his new research, the cost of moving goods between the Atlantic provinces is equivalent to a six per cent tariff, while the cost of trading services is nearly 39 per cent.

"To put that in perspective," said Tombe, "the national averages are much lower—around 1.4 per cent for goods and 16.8 per cent for services.

"Reducing internal trade barriers in Atlantic Canada is a low-cost, high-impact policy lever with the potential to significantly boost wages, productivity, and economic growth. This is not just good policy for Atlantic Canada, it benefits the entire country."

The forum also featured insightful discussions with government and private sector leaders who shared real-world insights and perspectives on opportunities and challenges related to breaking down trade, competition, and regulatory barriers in Canada. Key public sector voices included Nova Scotia Finance Minister John Lohr, Halifax Mayor Andy Fillmore, Jeannine Ritchot, Assistant Deputy Minister, Multilateral Relations & Internal Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Government of Canada, and Angela Houston, Executive Director, Trade and Economic Policy, Nova Scotia Department of Intergovernmental Affairs.

To find out how reducing trade barriers between provinces can drive economic growth across Canada find Trevor Tombe's full report here: https://ppforum.ca/policy-speaking/free-atlantic-unlocking-regional-growth/

Quotes

"Nova Scotia is showing the country how to move forward in removing productivity barriers related to trade, regulation, and competition. Provincial trade agreements between Nova Scotia and a growing number of other provinces are leading the charge, making it easier for workers, businesses, and services to move freely across borders."

- Ian Munro, Chief Economist at Halifax Partnership

"Provinces hold the key to unlocking Canada's economic potential. By strengthening internal trade and labour mobility, we can reduce our reliance on volatile international markets and build greater resilience against external shocks like tariffs. It's time for provinces to step up and drive Canada's long-term prosperity."

-Trevor Tombe, Professor, Department of Economics & Director of Fiscal and Economic Policy School of Public Policy, University of Calgary and Fellow, Public Policy Forum

"PPF has had a long-standing interest in Atlantic Canada's economic prosperity, including the creation of our Atlantic Momentum index to track growth indicators over time. We look forward to documenting the positive impact of removing trade barriers, increasing productivity, and attracting investment throughout the region, as well as stories of change that will be a consequence of these actions."

-Inez Jabalpurwala, President and CEO of the Public Policy Forum

About the School of Public Policy

The School of Public Policy at the University of Calgary is undertaking Canada's Productivity Initiative, a year-long national project that explores key drivers of Canada's lagging productivity and growth. The Halifax forum follows successful sessions in Calgary and Ottawa and will be followed by events in Vancouver, Montreal, Saskatoon, and Toronto, culminating in a comprehensive policy recommendations report to be released in late 2025.

About Halifax Partnership

The Halifax Partnership is Halifax's public-private economic development organization, dedicated to building an inclusive, thriving, and prosperous Halifax in collaboration with its Investors and partners. The Partnership is leading The Productivity Puzzle initiative, a series of events, discussions, and research designed to spark a broader conversation around Nova Scotia's critical productivity crisis and solutions that could improve economic growth, living standards, and future prosperity. Learn more at halifaxpartnership.com.

About Public Policy Forum

The Public Policy Forum (PPF) brings together leaders from across sectors to improve policy outcomes for Canadians. A non-partisan organization with a 30-year history, PPF fosters inclusive dialogue, delivers impactful research, and champions innovative approaches to policy development.

SOURCE Halifax Partnership

For media inquiries or to register to attend, please contact: Rachel Cunningham, Senior Consultant, NATIONAL Public Relations, Email: [email protected], Phone: 902-789-9362