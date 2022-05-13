Haliburton--Kawartha Lakes--Brock advance polls open May 19
May 13, 2022, 14:21 ET
TORONTO, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Advance voting for the Ontario provincial election is from May 19 to May 28, from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time).
Advance polls for electoral district 035, Haliburton—Kawartha Lakes—Brock will be at:
May 19 to 28, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Stanhope Firefighters Community Hall: 1095 North Shore Rd, Algonquin Highlands, ON K0M 1J1
- Fenelon Falls Community Ctr: 27 Veterans Way, Kawartha Lakes, ON K0M 1N0
- Cavan Monaghan Community Centre: 986 County Road 10, Cavan Monaghan, ON L0A 1G0
May 19 to 26, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Royal Cdn Legion BR. 239 – Bobcaygeon: 96 King St. E, Kawartha Lakes, ON K0M 1A0
May 19 to 25, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Royal Cdn Legion BR. 135 – Beaverton: 517 Mara Rd, Brock, ON L0K 1A0
May 19 to 23, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Keith Tallman Memorial Arena: 2256 Loop Rd, Highlands East, ON K0L 3C0
- Brock Township Fire Department: 217 River St, Brock, ON L0C 1H0
- Pontypool Community Centre: 254 John St, Kawartha Lakes, ON L0A 1K0
May 20 to 24, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Royal Cdn Legion BR. 129 – Haliburton: 719 Mountain St, Dysart Et Al, ON K0M 1S0
May 20 to 23, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Coboconk Community Centre: 9 Grandy Rd, Kawartha Lakes, ON K0M 1K0
A full list of dates and locations for advance polls is also available through elections.on.ca or on the Elections Ontario app.
Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).
Aussi disponible en français
SOURCE Elections Ontario
For further information: Elections Ontario Media, [email protected], 1.866.252.2152
