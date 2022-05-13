Haliburton--Kawartha Lakes--Brock advance polls open May 19

TORONTO, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Advance voting for the Ontario provincial election is from May 19 to May 28, from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time).

Advance polls for electoral district 035, Haliburton—Kawartha Lakes—Brock will be at:­­ ­­­­­­­­­­­­

May 19 to 28, 10 AM to 8 PM:

Stanhope Firefighters Community Hall: 1095 North Shore Rd, Algonquin Highlands, ON K0M 1J1

Fenelon Falls Community Ctr: 27 Veterans Way, Kawartha Lakes, ON K0M 1N0

Cavan Monaghan Community Centre: 986 County Road 10, Cavan Monaghan, ON L0A 1G0

May 19 to 26, 10 AM to 8 PM:

Royal Cdn Legion BR. 239 – Bobcaygeon : 96 King St. E, Kawartha Lakes, ON K0M 1A0

May 19 to 25, 10 AM to 8 PM:

Royal Cdn Legion BR. 135 – Beaverton : 517 Mara Rd, Brock , ON L0K 1A0

May 19 to 23, 10 AM to 8 PM:

Keith Tallman Memorial Arena: 2256 Loop Rd, Highlands East, ON K0L 3C0

Keith Tallman Memorial Arena: 2256 Loop Rd, Highlands East, ON K0L 3C0

Brock Township Fire Department: 217 River St, Brock , ON L0C 1H0
Pontypool Community Centre: 254 John St, Kawartha Lakes, ON L0A 1K0

May 20 to 24, 10 AM to 8 PM:

Royal Cdn Legion BR. 129 – Haliburton : 719 Mountain St, Dysart Et Al, ON K0M 1S0

May 20 to 23, 10 AM to 8 PM:

Coboconk Community Centre: 9 Grandy Rd, Kawartha Lakes, ON K0M 1K0

A full list of dates and locations for advance polls is also available through elections.on.ca or on the Elections Ontario app.

