Half of Canadian Workers Plan to Look for a New Position in the New Year

Robert Half research points to increased job optimism despite economic uncertainty

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Many workers will be eyeing greener pastures in the new year despite economic uncertainty, research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half shows. According to the company's biannual Job Optimism Survey of more than 1,100 professionals in Canada, half of respondents are currently looking or plan to look for a new role in the first half of 2023, up from 31 per cent six months ago.

Those most likely to make a career move in early 2023 are:

Gen Z and Millennials (56 per cent)

Technology professionals (57 per cent)

Employees who have been with their company for two to four years (61 per cent)

Working parents (55 per cent)

"Many Canadian workers continue to have confidence in the job market despite news of layoffs and a slowdown in hiring," said David King, Senior Managing Director, Robert Half, Canada and South America. "Professionals with in-demand skills know they have leverage given the talent shortage, and are open to new opportunities that offer more fulfilling work, a higher salary, and improved perks and benefits."

The Call of Contracting and 'Employers Past'

Increased demand for contract talent may be why nearly three in 10 professionals (29 per cent) are considering quitting their job to pursue a full-time contracting career. Returning to a previous employer is also a consideration with four in 10 professionals willing to go back to a former company if given a salary equal to or higher than their current pay.

Job Search Motivators

For the fourth Job Optimism Survey in a row, money ranked as the top motivator for making a career move. Workers said the main reasons they plan to look for a new job in the first half of 2023 are:

A higher salary (62 per cent)

Better benefits and perks (39 per cent)

Better advancement opportunities (30 per cent)

Greater flexibility to choose when and where they work (27 per cent)

Employers looking to land top talent in 2023 should refine and streamline hiring processes and showcase their company culture. When applying for positions, top turn-offs that cause candidates to lose interest are:

Unclear or unreasonable job responsibilities (55 per cent) Poor communication with the hiring manager (46 per cent) Misalignment with the company culture and values (35 per cent)

"While we don't know what the future holds as the labour market continues to evolve, prioritizing employee well-being, engagement and recognition will always be critical to attracting and retaining valued talent," added King.

About the Research

Robert Half's Job Optimism Survey tracks worker sentiment on current and future career prospects and reveals key implications for employers. It's an independent online survey of more than 1,100 workers 18 years of age or older in finance, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support, human resources, and other areas at companies with 20 or more employees in Canada (conducted Oct. 17 to Nov. 7, 2022).

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides companies with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Visit roberthalf.ca and download the company's award-winning mobile app.

