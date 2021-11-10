HALEO Clinic launches across the United States to significantly increase access to clinically proven virtual care for sleep disorders

MONTREAL, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Following its rapid growth in the Canadian market, HALEO Clinic announced the launch of its virtual care sleep solutions in the United States. HALEO is one of the first Canadian Virtual Care providers to expand to the US.

An increasing number of individuals are experiencing sleep disorders and are searching for clinically proven solutions. Recent studies show that more than 50% of adults are experiencing symptoms of poor sleep, while access to treatment is limited due to several factors, including the lack of qualified therapists and difficulties with adherence.

By expanding to the United States, HALEO is responding to the growing demand of its existing customers to serve their US-based employees. HALEO has developed a highly effective and proprietary intervention for chronic insomnia that employs a brief version of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) delivered through a mobile application. Patients use HALEO's mobile platform to meet weekly with a registered therapist with specific training and expertise in treating chronic insomnia.

As one of the workplace health and safety solutions that sees the highest utilization by employees, HALEO's interventions deliver strong clinical outcomes for insomnia, depression and anxiety. As a result, HALEO can consistently demonstrate an employer ROI of over 10x for its customers. HALEO has been gaining significant traction, particularly from employers looking to minimize the direct impacts of sleep disorders on their organization, including absenteeism, presenteeism, disability risk, accidents, errors, medication costs and replacement costs.

"Our Canadian clients have been asking us to expand our offering to their US-based employees, which dovetails nicely with our mission to make clinically proven behavioral sleep health solutions accessible to millions of people struggling with poor sleep. We've been building our US team over the past several months and are excited to provide Americans with innovative, clinically proven solutions. With nearly 10 times as many employees as Canada, the US market represents a tremendous growth opportunity," says Bradley Smith, Founder and CEO of HALEO.

About HALEO

Founded in 2015, HALEO's mission is to improve human health and performance by increasing access to high quality care for poor sleep. Our specialty virtual care clinic provides professional, clinically proven solutions for sleep disorders accessible through a mobile app.

