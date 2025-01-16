MONTRÉAL, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - HALEO, a leader in virtual care for sleep disorders, is proud to announce a partnership with Munich Re Australia aimed at enhancing disability management through innovative programs with the potential to significantly improve claimant health and disability outcomes.

Through the partnership, HALEO will collaborate with Munich Re Australia to make HALEO's sleep solution available to insurers managing disability claims. The offering of professional sleep solutions can complement existing care provided to individuals on a disability claim.

The Importance of Sleep in Disability Management

Sleep disorders, such as insomnia and nightmares, often coexist with physical and mental health conditions, exacerbating recovery challenges and extending disability durations. It is estimated that anywhere from 15% to 65% of disability claimants are experiencing untreated chronic insomnia, depending on the cause of claim. However, the potential for treating sleep disorders to improve disability outcomes is often overlooked in individual treatment plans.

Driving Results: The Benefits of Addressing Poor Sleep

HALEO's virtual care solutions address these issues by providing clinically validated programs for poor sleep delivered by professionals who tailor the intervention to each individual's needs. Its programs are designed to improve health outcomes and to accelerate recovery. The partnership will also leverage HALEO's easy-to-use digital platform to drive engagement and to evaluate the clinical effectiveness of its solutions in significantly reducing symptoms of insomnia, depression and anxiety, as well as dependence on medications used to sleep.

"We are excited to partner with Munich Re Australia to demonstrate the significant impact of our virtual care solutions," said Bradley Smith, CEO and Founder of HALEO. "Our collaboration aims not only to improve recovery outcomes for individuals but also to quantify for insurers the benefits of directly addressing sleep disorders on the disability experience."

"Munich Re Australia is committed to enhancing disability management, which includes the integration of digital rehabilitation services," said Natalie Eckersall, Chief Claims Officer, Munich Re Australia. "By focussing on sleep health, we aim to improve the claimant's journey, foster long-term health and promote well-being. Simultaneously, we strive to support our insurance clients with innovative solutions that enhance the customer journey and promote industry sustainability through improved return to work outcomes."

About HALEO

Founded in 2015, HALEO is a virtual sleep-care clinic whose mission is to transform lives through better sleep. HALEO provides access to professional, clinically proven solutions for people suffering from insomnia or other sleep disorders. HALEO's clinical platform provides sleep health assessments using clinically validated questionnaires, as well as accessible, personalized care delivered by licensed professionals.

HALEO partners with employers, insurers, and rehabilitation providers to help them address the significant negative impact of poor sleep on health, productivity, and safety.

