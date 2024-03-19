Halal Network Eid Bazaar 2024- Shop for Eid and get a FREE Eidi Goodie Bag for your kids!

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Dream Media Agency and Cocktail International is presenting the Halal Network Eid Bazaar 2024 for three days 05-07 April 2024 in Red Rose Convention Centre in Mississauga Ontario.

On Fri, Apr 05, 2024, we will be bringing together a vibrant community of individuals from Toronto to Milton, Ajax to Brampton to enjoy an exciting array of activities and shopping opportunities. From traditional clothing and accessories to mouthwatering food and delightful entertainment, this event has something for everyone. Halal Network Eid Bazaar will be the biggest in the Greater Toronto Area.

Indulge in the rich cultural experience as you explore the diverse stalls, showcasing the best of Islamic traditions. Discover unique handicrafts, intricate jewelry, and exquisite artwork that will add a touch of elegance to your Eid celebrations.

But that's not all! The Halal Network Eid Bazaar 2024 will also feature free Henna, free face painting, a free magic show(5pm), and free Eidi goodie bags for every child!! Immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere, connect with fellow community members, and create lasting memories.

Mark your calendars and don't miss out on this unforgettable event. Join us at the Red Rose Convention Centre for three days of joy, laughter, and celebration. Let's make this Eid a truly special one! For more information, call: 437-339-2977 or visit:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/eid-bazaar-2024-tickets-770586413707?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

SOURCE Dream Media Agency

