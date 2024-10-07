Dussehra Mela 2024: A Day of Cultural Celebration and Family Fun in Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The highly anticipated Dussehra Mela 2024 is set to take place on Sunday, October 13th, 2024, from 11 AM to 09 PM at the Swagat Banquet Hall, located at 6991 Millcreek Drive, Mississauga, ON L5N 6B9.

This year's Dussehra Mela promises to be an unforgettable celebration, featuring a wide variety of attractions for attendees of all ages. The event is free to attend, offering the perfect opportunity for families and the local community to immerse themselves in the cultural traditions of Dussehra, a festival symbolizing the victory of good over evil.

Mark your calendar for 13th October. Every kid coming in will receive free goodie bag. (CNW Group/Cocktail International)

Event Highlights:

Free Entry & Parking: Everyone is welcome to join the festivities without the hassle of ticketing.





Festive Shopping: A diverse selection of vendors will offer traditional items, handicrafts, clothing, and festive décor.





Mouth-Watering Food: Satisfy your taste buds with a range of delectable cuisine, perfect for the festive season.





Live Music: Enjoy lively performances that will keep the energy high.





Free Henna & Face Painting: Fun for all ages, with beautiful henna designs and creative face painting.





Magic Show at 5 PM: Get ready to be amazed by an exciting magic show sure to captivate both kids and adults.





Get ready to be amazed by an exciting magic show sure to captivate both kids and adults. Special Gift for Every Child: Every child attending the event will receive a special gift to take home, ensuring a memorable experience for the whole family.

"We're thrilled to bring the community together for this cultural celebration," said Harmanpreet Kaur, the event organizer. "Dussehra Mela 2024 is all about embracing tradition, spending time with loved ones, and creating lasting memories."

Media Contact:

Tel: 647-895-8786

Cell: 226-886-3721

Email: [email protected]

Web: cocktailintl.com

For more details, visit Swagat Banquet Hall or contact the event team directly.

About Cocktail International:

Cocktail International is a premier event management company specializing in organizing high-profile events, expos, and festivals both in Canada and globally. With a focus on creating unforgettable experiences, Cocktail International offers end-to-end solutions for events, including corporate functions, cultural festivals, fashion shows, and weddings. The company is renowned for its attention to detail, innovative concepts, and commitment to excellence, ensuring that every event is executed flawlessly.

With a diverse portfolio, Cocktail International works closely with vendors, sponsors, and partners to deliver world-class experiences. Cocktail International brings creativity, professionalism, and passion to every event they manage.

#DussehraMela2024 #MississaugaEvents #CulturalFestivity #FamilyFun #CelebrateDussehra

